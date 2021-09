The last year has been a reset year for global airline fleets. However, some key trends have been accelerated, especially regarding fleets. Taking the opportunity to retire older aircraft, carriers are being deliberate with their fleet strategy and prioritizing running more efficient and lower-cost operations. A key tenet of this strategy has been versatility, and Boeing is onboard and is confident that a strategy of pursuing a versatile aircraft portfolio will be a necessity in a post-crisis world.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 HOURS AGO