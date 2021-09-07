CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eni, Abu Dhabi look at joint energy transition projects

Cover picture for the articleThe projects embrace the gamut of decarbonisation technologies. Mubadala Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company and Italian Eni have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together on energy transition projects, they said September 7. These include hydrogen and carbon capture, use and storage...

