Museums

Museum of Old and New Art mandates COVID vaccination for all employees

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) has announced that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for all staff, via a memo issued to workers by founder and owner David Walsh. “I’m going to make vaccination mandatory for staff at Mona,” Walsh wrote. “When you go to work unvaccinated there’s...

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Art Museums to Require Proof of Vaccination, Negative Covid Test

Harvard Art Museums will require visitors and staff to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test upon entry later this month. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. As the coronavirus continues to spread on Harvard’s campus and throughout Cambridge, Harvard Art Museums will require visitors and staff to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test upon entry later this month.
HARVARD, MA
New Institute of Contemporary Art for San Francisco

“Museums can do better.” It’s a bold claim from the new museum, set to launch in 2022, whose aim is to prioritise individual artists. The ICA San Francisco will be a lean non-collecting institution, free of the high expense associated with acquiring and maintaining a costly collection, allowing it to offer free admission to all.
MUSEUMS
Storage on show: Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen opens in Rotterdam

Most museums only show a tiny percentage of their collections to the public – usually in the region of six or seven percent. The vast majority languishes off-site and out of view. This new museum collection in Rotterdam has turned that on its head. There will be no exhibitions: instead all the artefacts – around 151,000 of them – will be available for viewing.
MUSEUMS
#Art Museum#Covid#Mona Museum#Monamuseum#The Urban Developer
Smithsonian AR experience puts visitors in a 3D orca pod

The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is launching an augmented reality (AR) experience that highlights the connection between people, orcas and the ocean. Critical Distance, opening on September 29 at the Smithsonian museum, immerses visitors in a holographic pod of orcas struggling to survive in the Pacific Ocean’s Salish Sea.
MUSEUMS
Expo 2020 Dubai unveils reverse waterfall and observation tower

Expo 2020 Dubai has unveiled two attractions at the site – a reverse waterfall and the Garden in the Sky observation tower. The event kicks off on October 1, 2021. Garden in the Sky stands at 55 metres above the ground. It is an observation tower and ‘flying park’, offering 360-degree views of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.
MIDDLE EAST
AREA15 Rise Award judges revealed

AREA15 is pleased to announce the judges for the new Rise Award. All entries into the blooloop Innovation Awards, presented with AREA15 are eligible to enter the Rise Award. This Award is designed to recognise visionaries who are pushing the boundaries of immersive entertainment. AREA15 is pleased to celebrate those...
LIFESTYLE
Gateway Ticketing Systems to attend IPW 2021

Gateway Ticketing Systems, a leading provider of admission control systems, will be exhibiting at the US Travel Association’s IPW 2021, which takes place in Las Vegas from 18 – 22 September. Attendees will be able to discover the company’s award-winning Galaxy Connect platform, as well as the Galaxy Ticketing and Guest Experience solution.
LIFESTYLE
Surviving the transition to the fall season

The busy summer season is coming to an end in America and attractions are moving to fall operations. This has always been a time of struggle for many theme parks and attractions. Depending on the region, it becomes not only a question of operational changes due to changing weather but also is usually a major struggle in terms of operations and staffing.
LIFESTYLE
Oxford Properties acquires $133M CA innovation park

Oxford Properties Group announced the $133.5 million acquisition of Santa Clarita Innovation Park (SCIP), a 14-building mixed use business park, situated on 118.5 acres in the Greater Los Angeles city of Santa Clarita. SCIP is leased to a variety of industrial and life sciences tenants. The transaction also includes development...
BUSINESS
Frontgrid partners with Oasys MassMotion for safe & efficient throughput

Frontgrid, an expert in adventure leisure and virtual reality attractions, recently worked with Oasys MassMotion’s sophisticated pedestrian simulation tool in order to configure the ideal location of its ParadropVR units. MassMotion is able to predict the movement of people in a complex 3D environment, meaning it can simulate pedestrian movements...
ELECTRONICS
The Access Group presents Access All Areas digital conference

The Access Group, the creator of a leading visitor and venue management system, is hosting its second Access All Areas digital conference of 2021 in October, following the success of the previous event in March. The event takes place from 4 – 15 October 2021, with two sessions dedicated to...
SOFTWARE
Nova Scotia ‘family that could’ perishes at rural summer getaway creation

What was to have been a Nova Scotia family’s final wilderness outing of the summer to celebrate the third birthday of the youngest child ended in tragedy on the weekend when a fire in their travel trailer killed all six members. On Tuesday in the centre of Amherst, N.S., where...
WORLD
Gateway Ticketing Systems heads to IAAPA Expo Europe 2021

Gateway Ticketing Systems, a leading provider of admission control systems, will be exhibiting at this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe, which takes place in Barcelona, Space, from 28 – 30 September. “We have a vibrant and engaged community of attractions across the UK and Europe, served by our team in London,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harvard Art Museums To Require Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

Today the Harvard Art Museums announced a new public-safety policy, set to take effect September 28, which will require visitors to show proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter. (Already, visitors must wear masks and make advance reservations.) The change comes amid news of a surge of cases on campus: in an email to the Harvard community last Thursday, University Health Services director Giang T. Nguyen said that during the previous seven days Harvard had identified 94 new positive cases among students, faculty, and staff, despite a very high vaccination rate—95 percent of employees and 93 percent of students are fully vaccinated. The highly contagious Delta variant “continues to spread nationally and locally,” Nguyen wrote.
HARVARD, MA
Duluth Art Institute to Mandate COVID-9 Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning Friday, the Duluth Art Institute will mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all students, event attendees, renting artists, teaching artists, and staff who enter any DAI spaces. “For the wellbeing of our community, it is necessary to do everything we can to preserve the health of all individuals...
DULUTH, MN
Garst Museum welcomes new employees

GREENVILLE — The Garst Museum is pleased to announce that two new part-time employees, Nancy Hegemier and Jake Denney, joined the museum staff in early August. Garst Museum CEO Dr. Clay Johnson stated that “the hiring of professionals to fill two newly created positions is a positive step forward in our goals of meeting our increasing financial needs, training and growing our dedicated volunteer workforce, and providing beneficial educational opportunities for our numerous school tour patrons. It is exciting to see our strategic plan goals moving forward with the creation of these two new positions and the enthusiasm our new staff members bring to the museum.”
GREENVILLE, OH

