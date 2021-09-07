Museum of Old and New Art mandates COVID vaccination for all employees

Today the Harvard Art Museums announced a new public-safety policy, set to take effect September 28, which will require visitors to show proof of vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter. (Already, visitors must wear masks and make advance reservations.) The change comes amid news of a surge of cases on campus: in an email to the Harvard community last Thursday, University Health Services director Giang T. Nguyen said that during the previous seven days Harvard had identified 94 new positive cases among students, faculty, and staff, despite a very high vaccination rate—95 percent of employees and 93 percent of students are fully vaccinated. The highly contagious Delta variant “continues to spread nationally and locally,” Nguyen wrote.

HARVARD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO