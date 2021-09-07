20 years later: How do we remember 9/11?

Were it to be visited by an expedition of archeologists in a century or in a millennium, what would it mean?

Thick slabs of steel and stone sit at mysterious angles about a circular floor. The only clues to be found are four time-stamped kiosks displaying monochromatic images of blazing buildings and billowing smoke.

The Northwest Ohio 9/11 Memorial, ensconced within the grounds of the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, was the first local site of its kind when conceived. By the time it was born, it was the fourth. The stillness of its structures belies the toil that animated their creation, the monumental question ever more alive as the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, approaches: How do we remember 9/11 — and how do we not?

Never forget

The Tiffin Police and Fire All Patriots Memorial on Sept. 4, 2021.

Sept. 11 brought Senior Master Sgt. Herman Schwebes to the 180th Fighter Wing, which had established a 24/7 alert mission a few years after the attack. He and Chief Scott Boyer were discussing how to motivate soldiers during downtime when the idea struck: a memorial, a reminder of why the mission exists.

“He pushed the Marine button in me and said I don't have what it takes to go get the artifacts from 9/11,” former Sergeant Schwebes recalled — steel from the World Trade Center, stone from the Pentagon, and soil from Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Sergeant Schwebes quickly launched what would become a three-year offensive to secure a steel beam from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Unbeknownst to him, just months later a 7,000 pound, 17-foot piece of WTC steel would already be rumbling towards northwest Ohio, strapped to the back of Tiffin fireman Chris Hafley’s 22-foot trailer. On Sept. 11, 2012, the city dedicated northwest Ohio’s first permanent 9/11 memorial.

The Tiffin Police and Fire All Patriots Memorial, designed by Mr. Hafley’s son-in-law Mike Work, foreshadowed the ways its successors would answer the question facing every memorial outside Ground Zero: How do we localize 9/11, and how do we keep it present — physically and temporally?

Physically, the memorial brings 9/11 home is by recreating it: a mound recalling the Shanksville crash site by a 40-inch granite post honoring the 40 victims of Flight 93, a blossoming Callery pear tree honoring the famed ”Survivor Tree” breathing amidst the wreckage of Ground Zero. Temporally, it broadens the mantra carved into the Pentagon-shaped granite base on which the WTC beam rests: “Never Forget”— not 9/11, and not the names of the two Tiffin officers carved onto the base’s adjacent face. Both died in the line of duty, in 1895 and 1908.

The memorial thus recasts 9/11 as a story about the heroism of first responders everywhere. Remembering 9/11 means remembering Tiffin’s heroes, and vice versa.

“Any [local] police officer or firefighter who dies in the line of duty will be added to the memorial,” said Mr. Hafley. Its granite has thus far remained undisturbed. He hopes it stays that way.

Fingerprint

Limestone blocks from The Pentagon are in the Northwest Ohio 9/11 Memorial at the180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Late in 2015, Matthew Paskiet received an odd request from his former employer, OCP Contractors: They needed about 3,000 pieces of glass for a memorial. That seems excessive, Mr. Paskiet thought. He figured he’d purchase some marbles.

Only later did he discover the scope of the project for which he had been recruited. Sergeant Schwebes had met Chief Boyer’s challenge, and the 180th had proposed a memorial design to Toledo Regional Architects, Contractors and Engineers (TRACE), who proceeded to coordinate construction. The planned completion date: Sept. 11, 2016.

The steel beam had to be split and mounted on concrete panels, the limestone slabs oriented toward the Pentagon, the soil sealed in a granite Pennsylvania sculpture. Embedded in all three were to be marbles representing the victims of each site.

That is, until Mr. Paskiet’s conscience — and memory — got the better of him.

It was 9 a.m., maybe 10, he’d fallen asleep on the couch and his sister in Seattle was crying on the phone, where are mom and dad? He blinked. He’d dropped them off at Detroit Metro Airport for their 5 a.m. flight to Colorado for the wedding. He turned on the TV. The towers fell.

“This wasn't the best I could do for these people,” Mr. Paskiet said. “I don't think I could have ever looked anybody square into the eyes if on 9/11 I walked over to the memorial and saw marbles. Marbles? No, I'm a glass guy.”

So the glass guy in the Glass City handcrafted the inch-long, half-inch wide stars himself — white for civilians, green for military, red for firefighters, blue for police officers, and darker blue for medics.

“I had to touch every piece of glass that went in there,” he said, every one of the 2,937 souls. Like fingerprints, no two were alike. “It helped me personally wrap my head around the enormity of what happened there because we're so far away.”

Footprint

Jim Havers and his wife Karen at the 9/11 Public Safety Memorial in Gibsonburg, Ohio, on Sept. 4, 2021.

Despite strenuous efforts, the memorial was not ready for the 15th anniversary — but two others were.

Toledo Memorial Park’s 9/11 First Responders Last Call Memorial follows in Tiffin’s footsteps, uniting the local and the national by honoring first responders everywhere. Fastened to the base is an 18-foot, 13,000-pound beam from the WTC pointing one degree south due east, symbolically traversing the miles estranging Sylvania from New York City.

Welded to the beam is a 1940s-era crane, from which descends a weighted cable waving an American flag.

“The terrible tragedy is in the beam, you can see the rust and gouges and how the flames distorted the metal,” said Toledo Memorial Park president Jeff Clegg, who based the sculpture’s design on what he saw in a dream. “The jib signifies how we came together and rebuilt.”

Constructing a pictorial narrative of rising after the fall also occurred to retired steelworker Jim Havens. He designed for the 2,500-person village of Gibsonburg a memorial featuring an Ohio rarity: A 30-foot, 7,000-pound piece of the North Tower’s iconic antenna.

“If you had the antenna laid down, it would pretty much mean defeat on that day,” said Mr. Havens. “But you can't have it standing up straight, because we did take a big hit on that day.”

So he leaned the antenna against a stainless steel replica of the One World Trade Center, battered but not beaten, propped up by the physical embodiment of America’s rebuilding spirit.

The 9/11 Public Safety Service Memorial sits within a pentagon-shaped enclosure, the symmetrical structure of which allowed Mr. Havens to establish a temporal division — 2001 on the right side, 2016 on the left — that the antenna’s leaning posture literally and symbolically bridges. It arcs up from the tragic past, where hang five granite plaques of news articles and victim photographs, to the triumphant present of three bronze engravings honoring the nation’s first responders. Straddling both halves are twin granite footprints of the fallen towers, precisely recreating the current geography of Ground Zero.

The Public Safety Service Memorial’s narrative thrust makes explicit the implicit premise of its peers: the sorrow and valor of 9/11 is as much past as present — or, as Mr. Havens put it, “Not only is it happening in 2001, it’s happening every day.”

But not every day is acknowledged. For all the historical context provided, the memorial follows tradition in keeping silent about the more contentious legacies of Sept. 11, such as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“These are the known facts,” Mr. Havens said, gesturing at the names of the deceased. Behind him, peeking just above the memorial’s sloping pentagon walls, is a neighboring sculpture of a Lockheed F-80. “I don’t want to speculate, I don’t want to editorialize. I want people to have the facts and form their own opinions as to what [9/11] means to the country, what it means to them.”

Eternity

The Northwest Ohio 9/11 Memorial at the180th Fighter Wing, Ohio Air National Guard is set up like a sun dial. Three artifacts are in place on the clock at the same time events unfolded on September 11, 2001, in addition to signage with images from that day.

Pauline Glaza had scheduled a surgery for her recently diagnosed cancer on Sept. 13, 2001. For obvious reasons, it didn’t happen.

“It’s kind of an interesting way to remember, now,” reflected Ms. Glaza. “Twenty years later, I’m still here.”

Ms. Glaza, as TRACE’s director, attended the dedication of the Northwest Ohio 9/11 Memorial on Sept. 11, 2017. She found it difficult to walk away from. Building it together with so many people, she said, had been “very healing.”

The memorial reworks space in a manner akin to its predecessors. The massive blue triangle emblazoning its floor, imported from the 180th’s flag, symbolically situates the distant sites of New York, Washington, and Shanksville within the embrace of Toledo. In reworking time, however, this memorial goes further than any other: It is a giant sundial.

The floor is a clock. To step in any direction is to step through time. Not linearly, as in Gibsonburg, but in a nonlinear fashion that deeply individualizes the experience of remembrance.

In representing 9/11 via a literal clock, the memorial paradoxically lifts the day outside of time altogether. It becomes a day without before or after — a hallowed instant, a forever present.

Every Sept. 11, on 8:46 a.m., the sundial’s flagpole catches the sun just enough to split the twin towers of steel with a shadow that darkens the plaque marking the moment of first impact.

“It’s almost like that flagpole, the base itself” Sergeant Schwebes mused, “bows down to that time.”

Rememberings

Jill Gosche and Elizabeth Hollicker were both in college at 8:46 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 11 — the first a homesick freshman at Ashland University, the second an older student at Bowling Green State University.

Twenty years later, Ms. Gosche gives tours of Tiffin’s All Patriots Memorial; Senior Master Sergeant Hollicker gives tours of the 180th’s Northwest Ohio 9/11 Memorial. Both regularly encounter visitors as young as they were on 9/11 and younger still, with no personal recollection of the day that shaped their lives.

“When you get older, memories fade,” said Sergeant Hollicker, personally and generationally. “But this [memorial] will always be here. Someone will always see this, and always remember something.”

As Tiffin has discovered, though, the nature of that remembrance is always in flux.

The All Patriots Memorial, by making 9/11 local, also made it universal. The site has now become an all-purpose “place of reverence and gratitude,” as Ms. Gosche put it, where the community gathers to make of 9/11 new memories and new meanings — from somber vigils for mass shootings to buoyant weddings for budding lovebirds.

As the memorial approaches its 10th anniversary, it’s accumulated a distinct history of its own. Ms. Gosche recorded it for posterity in her book, If the Beam Could Talk. It now resides in the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

The title came from a woman at the city’s Heritage Festival, who in passing muttered the phrase to Ms. Gosche. The thought stunned her: That Tiffin’s WTC beam bore witness to hell itself, but in its vow of silence has entrusted its votaries, its people, to speak on its behalf.

“I remember being so touched by that,” Ms. Gosche said. “I don’t know who it was. I know it was a few years ago. If I had to guess, I would guess probably 2012, 2013, maybe. I'm sorry — I can't remember for sure.”

First Published September 7, 2021, 12:00pm