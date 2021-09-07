CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Gas secures funding for Sasanof-1 off WA

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sasanof-1 exploration well is scheduled to be drilled in Q1 2022. Sydney-listed Western Gas has reached an agreement with Global Oil and Gas to fund 50% of the drilling costs for the Sasanof-1 exploration well offshore Western Australia, it said on September 7. The Sasanof-1 exploration well is in...

