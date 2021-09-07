Western Gas secures funding for Sasanof-1 off WA

Some Canadian LNG projects are close to falling through, but others are moving forward, with a new export facility proposed recently. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. There has been a mix of good news and bad news for Canada’s nascent LNG export industry recently. Construction continues on the Royal Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada project, and there are other proposals that are yet to reach the final investment decision (FID) stage, including the newly unveiled Ksi Lisims LNG project. At the same time, though, some projects appear to be on the verge of falling through, despite not having yet been officially cancelled. On Canada’s west coast, both Chevron and Woodside Energy announced in the past few months that they would exit the Kitimat LNG project, in which each company owns a 50% stake. And in eastern Canada, two high-profile setbacks to LNG projects came recently. The government of Quebec rejected th...

