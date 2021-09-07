CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Australia plans extra funds for renewable hydrogen

Cover picture for the articleThe government wants to stimulate local demand for renewable hydrogen in transport and industrial settings. The Western Australian (WA) government will invest an additional A$61.5mn ($45.8mn) in the state’s renewable hydrogen industry, it said on September 7. A new $50mn fund, included in the government's 2021-22 budget, will be used to stimulate local demand for renewable hydrogen in transport and industrial settings and to drive in...

