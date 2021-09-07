Hochul Signs 4 NY Laws On Labor Day Promoting Workplace Safety and Wages

After a mere three weeks in office, things are looking good on the favorability front for New York's new Governor Kathy Hochul who took office on August 24, after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. According to a new Siena College poll conducted Sept. 7 through Sept. 12 which surveyed 700 registered state voters, Hochul received a favorability rating from 42% of residents with 17% rating her unfavorably. 41% of the respondents were undecided since Hochul hasn't been in office for more than a few weeks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO