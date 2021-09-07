CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hochul Signs 4 NY Laws On Labor Day Promoting Workplace Safety and Wages

By Leslie Ann
 8 days ago
The New York legislature has taken action in the areas of work safety and wages. Governor Kathy Hochul signed four bills into law on Labor Day. Legislation (S.4682-B/A.485-B) Establishes a Demonstration Program Implementing Speed Violation Monitoring Systems in Work Zones. Here's what this law will do: create a system of cameras to record speed violations in work zones. This system can identify those who break the law, putting workers at risk.

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

NY Siena Poll Results Are In: Gov. Hochul Rates Favorably And Cuomo Bombs Out

After a mere three weeks in office, things are looking good on the favorability front for New York's new Governor Kathy Hochul who took office on August 24, after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. According to a new Siena College poll conducted Sept. 7 through Sept. 12 which surveyed 700 registered state voters, Hochul received a favorability rating from 42% of residents with 17% rating her unfavorably. 41% of the respondents were undecided since Hochul hasn't been in office for more than a few weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Former Congressional Candidate Van De Water Dies at 41

Kyle Van De Water, an attorney, Afghan war veteran, and a former local Congressional candidate, has died at the age of 41. No cause of death was announced. Van De Water was from the Hudson Valley and ran against Congressman Antonio Delgado for the U.S. Congress in 2020. Van De Water announced plans that he was running again against Delgado in a rematch, but recently ended that campaign.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
