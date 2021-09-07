CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fortum, Uniper to co-operate in nuclear dismantling

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey see a big role for nuclear in a low carbon Europe, but the decommissioning process may be a deterrent to some would-be project operators. Finnish state utility Fortum and its majority-owned German subsidiary Uniper have joined forces to sell decommissioning services to nuclear companies, they said September 7. They will focus first on two plants in Sweden and if that works well, they will expand further into Europe.

