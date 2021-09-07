CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Purus River is a 3,211-kilometers-long river in South America that flows through the dense Amazon Forest and drains into the Amazon River. It has its headwaters in Peru’s Ucayali region and forms a part of the international boundary between Brazil and Peru. The river drains approximately 365,000 square kilometers, of which 90% of the drainage basin lies in the Acre and Amazonas states in Brazil. The Purus River is a highly meandering river with five “furos” (river channels) running parallel to each other. The river shares its name with Peru’s Purus Province, Purus District, and the Alto Purus National Park.

