State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for State Street to acquire BBH’s Investor Services business, including its custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets and technology services, for $3.5 billion in cash. Following the transaction, BBH will continue to independently own and operate its separate Private Banking and Investment Management businesses. The parties are targeting year-end 2021 to complete the acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.www.businesswire.com
