CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services

Business Wire
 8 days ago

BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for State Street to acquire BBH’s Investor Services business, including its custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets and technology services, for $3.5 billion in cash. Following the transaction, BBH will continue to independently own and operate its separate Private Banking and Investment Management businesses. The parties are targeting year-end 2021 to complete the acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
institutionalinvestor.com

State Street May Become the World’s Largest Asset Services Provider by Year End

State Street Corp. will acquire Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investor services business, which includes its custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets, and technology services, the firms announced Tuesday. Both companies aim to complete the acquisition by the end of the 2021 fiscal year. BBH is a private global financial...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Carlyle Group Acquiring Hexaware IT Services?

The Carlyle Group appears set to acquire Hexaware Technologies for $3 billion, though KKR, Bain Capital and Teleperformance SE also pursued the IT services giant, Mint reports. Hexaware is a global IT services company focused on “Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experiences,” initiatives. The company, backed by roughly...
BUSINESS
knsiradio.com

Quanta Services to Acquire Blattner Holding Company

(KNSI) — A Houston, Texas-based contracting services company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Company. Blatter, based in Avon, is one of the largest and leading utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions providers in North America. Blattner Company is the number two solar installation group in the nation, installing enough solar panels in 2020 to produce 1,358 megawatts of power or enough to power 420,000 homes. In April, the company reached a milestone of producing 50,000 megawatts from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Communications director Christine Huston says the path to generating this much energy from renewables has been in the works since 1997.
AVON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#State Street Corporation#Financial Services#Boston New York#Nyse#Brown Brothers Harriman#Auc#State Street#Management Committee#Ebit#Bbh Investor Services#Infomediary
accountingtoday.com

Baker Tilly to acquire accounting tech services company

Baker Tilly, a Top 25 Firm headquartered in Chicago, plans to acquire AcctTwo, a Houston-based technology and services company that specializes in finance and accounting transformation, effective Oct. 1. By acquiring AcctTwo, Baker Tilly will become one of the leading business partners of Sage Intacct. AcctTwo has been named Partner...
BUSINESS
Business Wire

ECHO Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ECHO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. (“TJC”) for $48.25 per share in cash is fair to Echo shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Echo shareholders to click...
BUSINESS
Vancouver Business Journal

Alliant acquires Vancouver-based Biggs Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services, based out of Newport Beach, Cali., recently announced in a news release that the company has acquired Vancouver-based Biggs Insurance Services. Biggs joins Alliant with an 86-year history providing personal, commercial and employee benefits solutions to businesses and individuals in Washington, Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest Region.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
irei.com

CBRE Global Investors JV acquires 189 units in Stockholm

CBRE Global Investors, on behalf of European Value Partners 2 (EVP2) with their joint venture partner Estea, has agreed to the forward funding and acquisition of a residential apartment building in Stockholm, from developer Magnolia Bostad. The 8,9000-square-meter (tk-square-foot) residential block will comprise 189 units, and the build-to-rent project is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stellantis To Acquire US Auto Finance Company First Investors For $285M

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has agreed to acquire First Investors Financial Services Group's parent company, F1 Holdings Corp, in an all-cash transaction for about $285 million. Stellantis to acquire the auto finance company in the U.S. from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC and including affiliates of...
BUSINESS
suncommunitynews.com

New investors to acquire Mold-Rite

PLATTSBURGH | Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., together with its affiliates, "Clearlake", in partnership with company management announced Sept. 14 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC from Irving Place Capital. Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group is an investment firm, operating integrated businesses across private...
BUSINESS
Business Wire

PSG Announces Strategic Investment in Sign In App

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, announced a strategic investment in Sign In App, a provider of workplace risk management software solutions. PSG Senior Advisor Jeff Gordon will join the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. In this active role, he will help execute PSG’s strategy in visitor management and lead expansion in the U.S. for Sign In App’s operations. PSG’s Matt Stone, Managing Director, Namrita Rai, Vice President, and Katherine Nimmo, Senior Associate, will also join Sign In App’s Board of Directors. Financial terms were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

GRANTS PASS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,052,632 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,157,894 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Itiviti Group appoints Dumas Maugile

Itiviti Group has appointed Dumas Maugile as senior sales executive. Itiviti was recently acquired by Broadridge, with the deal completed in May. Based in London, Maugile has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services. Prior to joining Itiviti Group, Maugile served at Societe Generale specialising in delta one and...
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Moody’s and BitSight Partner to Create Integrated Cybersecurity Risk Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and BitSight today announced a significant investment by Moody’s, further enhancing BitSight’s offerings and capabilities, to create a comprehensive, integrated, industry-leading cybersecurity risk platform. This transaction reflects the increasing strategic, financial, and operational impact of cyber risk to organizations and markets. Over the past 18...
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

SilverDoor parent acquires rival The Apartment Service

SilverDoor-parent Habiscus Group has acquired rival serviced apartments company The Apartment Service. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but the acquisition “unites two of the world’s largest serviced apartment agents” according to a statement. Stuart Winstone, CEO of Habiscus Group, says: “The Habicus Group of companies has increased...
ECONOMY
bondbuyer.com

ICE Data Services acquires Kalotay Analytics

ICE Data Services has acquired Andrew Kalotay Associates to enhance its fixed income analytics, bringing Kalotay's proprietary software to ICE's network of data, analytics and execution services for municipal bonds and other fixed-income securities. Kalotay Analytics has provided high-speed, high-precision software for fixed-income market participants for more than three decades....
ECONOMY
irmagazine.com

The state of virtual and hybrid investor conferences 2021

As the leading partner to global banks in hosting and managing virtual investor conferences, OpenExchange is working with conference organizers to define the post-pandemic landscape of investor events. In their recent report, they surveyed conference organizers, presenters and attendees to fully capture how they view the future of investor conferences.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Pollen Street Capital acquires majority stake in Ding

Pollen Street Capital has acquired a majority stake in mobile top-up service provider Ding. While no financial details surrounding the transaction have been publicly disclosed, industry sources estimate the equity value at about USD 300 million. The deal marks the first time Ding has taken on external investment. Pollen Street’s...
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Martin County REALTORS of the Treasure Coast Selects Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast (MCRTC) has partnered with Remine to offer Remine Pro and SSO Dashboard as complimentary member benefits to its 1,000 valued subscribers. Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy