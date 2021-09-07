State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services

(KNSI) — A Houston, Texas-based contracting services company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Company. Blatter, based in Avon, is one of the largest and leading utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions providers in North America. Blattner Company is the number two solar installation group in the nation, installing enough solar panels in 2020 to produce 1,358 megawatts of power or enough to power 420,000 homes. In April, the company reached a milestone of producing 50,000 megawatts from renewable energy sources like solar and wind. Communications director Christine Huston says the path to generating this much energy from renewables has been in the works since 1997.

AVON, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO