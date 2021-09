When you run your own accounting firm, you face a mountain of operational tasks every day. Between generating new business, negotiating contracts, and billing clients, managing administrative tasks can take a significant amount of effort and leave you with less time to get your real job done. Implementing the right tools and strategies in your business will not only lighten your workload and free up time, it can also lead to improved customer communication, increased sales, and more on-time payments.

