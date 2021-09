Chelsea face a nervous wait over the fitness of Christian Pulisic after the forward suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with the USA. Pulisic was substituted shortly after the hour-mark of the his side’s victory over Honduras on Wednesday night, with the USA captain unable to continue having been on the receiving end of several heavy challenges in the World Cup qualifying fixture. USA head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed that Pulisic had sustained a knock to his ankle and the 22-year-old is set to undergo further assessment upon returning to Chelsea this week ahead of the Premier League...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO