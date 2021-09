Watford manager Xisco Munoz says the club must start a new era without Troy Deeney. The Englishman has joined Birmingham City after an 11-year spell with Watford. He said: "It is normal when you are 11 years in one club, you have many situations and everyone wants to know about you. I tell you I have big respect for Troy, it is a new era and he is a very good person.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO