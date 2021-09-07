CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugees and Restoration

By Melissa de Raaij
Cover picture for the articleWhat if we transform refugee camps into regenerative camps?. The first weekend of June was special for many reasons. Not only was it World Environment Day, but also the official launch of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration. Land degradation is a major challenge the world has to deal with nowadays, and is already undermining the livelihoods of 1.5 billion people worldwide. Following the consequences of climate change, it is likely that more and more people will be affected and will be confronted with forced displacement as a result, in which finding shelter in refugee camps will be their only option. Their stay is often longer than anticipated and so they find themselves stuck in a permanent form of temporariness in often harsh environments. But… What happens if we combine the efforts of ecosystem restoration with humanitarian aid and development, empowering refugees with the tools and the knowledge to build a better life? What if we transform refugee camps into regenerative camps?

UN News Centre

South Sudan: Cash shortage triggers food suspensions for 100,000 displaced

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Monday that beginning next month, funding shortages will force it to suspend lifesaving food assistance for more than 100,000 displaced people in parts of South Sudan until the start of 2022. “Drastic times call for drastic measures. We are forced to take...
ADVOCACY
Hakai Magazine

Mangrove Restoration Frustration

This story was originally published in Knowable Magazine, a nonprofit publication exploring the significance of scholarly work through a journalistic lens. If any single event was a watershed for conservation of the world’s mangrove forests, it was the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. The day after Christmas that year, a Magnitude 9.1 earthquake thundered along a fault line on the ocean floor with a force that sent waves—some a hundred feet high—surging toward the densely populated coasts encircling the Indian Ocean. The disaster took more than 225,000 lives.
ENVIRONMENT
southeastexaminer.com

Citizen Science and Restoration Trips

The Cascade Forest Conservancy is looking for volunteers to join them for fall Citizen Science and Restoration Trips. Opportunities include Yellowjacket Creek planting and surveying streams for lamprey. As a volunteer citizen scientist, participants join experienced conservationists to work together to preserve and restore the unique ecosystems in and around...
ENVIRONMENT
GoDanRiver.com

The restorative power of the American people

LEBANON, Kansas — There is something uplifting about standing in the center point of the United States of America. It evokes a sense that is both spiritual and patriotic, particularly if you reach this point having traveled on both sides of the monument that marks the spot. There is a...
U.S. POLITICS
