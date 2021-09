There’s no denying how tough the pandemic has been for everyone. It has been a constant uphill struggle against disrupted routines, loss of social contact, negative mental health and so much more. We’ve lost more people than we could bear and confronted numerous social issues while also fighting our individual battles. We’ve faced challenge after challenge, whether in our classrooms or at home, each one of us has struggled to find a way to stay afloat. As students, we’ve faced countless hardships, making the pandemic only that much more difficult.

