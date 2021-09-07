Good Decision: Paying off WorkForce loan will save costs
Give the pencil-pushers in Charleston a little credit, they made a move last week they spun as a way to reduce unemployment insurance costs for the state’s businesses by as much as 25 percent next year — they paid off WorkForce West Virginia’s federal pandemic loan of $185 million before the interest-free period ended. This was accomplished after $220 million was moved to the state’s unemployment trust fund.www.newsandsentinel.com
