CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CIBT Recognized in Various Top 100 Lists by Business in Vancouver Newspaper

charlottenews.net
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that the Company is named one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in British Columbia in the August 30th, 2021 issue of the Business in Vancouver ('BIV') newspaper. The Company was also named one of the Top 100 Public Companies in British Columbia in the August 2021 edition of BIV's Book of Lists magazine. Additionally, the Company's acquisition of two residential rental buildings, branded as GEC® Marine Gateway ('MC2'), is ranked one of the Biggest Real Estate Deals of 2020 in the August 2021 edition of the Book of Lists magazine.

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's Gaspard Nord Property

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce that it entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Kintavar Exploration Inc.'s (TSXV:KTR) Gaspard Nord mineral property. Located in the Chapais- Chibougamau gold- copper camp, the Gaspard Nord property ties onto the northern part of Northern Superior's large, 100% owned Lac Surprise mineral property (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
Reading Eagle

How an HVAC company rose to No. 2 on the Greater Reading Top 50 businesses list

It’s been over a decade since CC&M Services Inc. last ranked among the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance’s top 50 businesses, and quite a bit has changed — including the company’s name. CC&M rebranded as Service 360 Group earlier this year, a decision that reflects the company’s expansion into residential HVAC,...
READING, PA
Columbian

Longtime Vancouver business Biggs Insurance sold to California company

Biggs Insurance Services, a three-generation, family-owned insurance company in downtown Vancouver, was sold to California-based Alliant Insurance on Wednesday. Rich Biggs, former majority shareholder and CEO, said that the company will look and feel relatively similar after the buyout. Nearly all the staff is staying in the same building, the name Biggs Insurance will continue and Biggs, 55, will stay on as the local branch’s leader in a role as senior vice president at Alliant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Housing#Cibt Education Group Inc#Mbaif#Company#Biv#Book Of Lists#Gec#Marine Gateway#British#Sprott Shaw College#Global Holdings#Irix Design Group Inc#Irix Design#President Ceo
charlottenews.net

CIBT Featured in the Globe and Mail Newspaper

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') reports that one of its flagship projects, GEC Education Mega Center® in Surrey, British Columbia, has been featured in 'The Globe and Mail' in an article titled 'In Vancouver, ‘mega' education centre sets the grade'.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan ('RSUs'), the Company has granted 250,000 stock options and 700,000 RSUs to certain officers and employees of the Company, exercisable and issuable for up to 950,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares'). The stock options are exercisable at $0.22 per Common Share for a period of three years. The RSUs vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one Common Share for each RSU granted. Each of the Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan were last approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting held on November 18, 2020.
BUSINESS
insidevancouver.ca

Vancouver Takes 2nd Place for Top Cities in Canada

According to a new survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, readers have voted Vancouver as the second best city to visit in Canada. Every year for Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.
WORLD
charlottenews.net

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey (announced Aug 19, 2021) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
thechronicleonline.com

Honored: Local business recognized by BBB

Winners of the 2021 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Awards will be announced as part of an online ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, on the BBB Great West + Pacific YouTube page. Finalists’ applications are now being reviewed by a committee of past winners, represented by CEOs and upper-level...
SMALL BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Charge Enterprises to Present at September 2021 Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ('EV') infrastructure, today announced Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following September investor conferences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Medaro Completes Initial Earn-In under Joint Venture Agreement to Develop Lithium Extraction Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ('Medaro' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated June 30, 2021, that it has completed the initial earn-in under its definitive joint venture agreement (the 'JV Agreement') with Dr. James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., of Tennessee USA, and Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ('Global Lithium'), with respect to the operation of a joint venture (the 'Joint Venture') to develop and commercialize a new, low-cost process (the 'Technology') for extracting lithium from spodumene concentrate. The Joint Venture is operated through Global Lithium, a new corporation that was formed for this purpose. For further information respecting the Technology and Dr. Blencoe's background, please see the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Snipp Interactive Reports USD $600,000+ in New Contract Signings and Announces Its First Contract in The Utility Space with One Of The Largest Hydro & Power Authorities in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured over USD $600,000+ in contract signings for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform.
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Can B Corp. to Produce 13,000 Liters of Delta-8 and Other Isomers with Potential $10 Million Revenue

Newly acquired Colorado facilities will process isolate for Can B Products. HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, announced today plans to fulfill a new hemp processing agreements after securing hemp biomass and winterized crude to create over 13,000 Liters (1 Liter = 1.05 Quarts) of isomers, including Delta-8, with a potential wholesale value exceeding $10 million at today's market price. The biomass Can-B has secured is harvested hemp that is the core ingredient to make hemp isolate which is the CBD component of Can B's CBD tinctures, salves, gels, as well as its line of isomers such as Delta-8.
HICKSVILLE, NY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced a new partnership with DeskTeam360 to deliver professional, custom built websites for Business Warrior subscribers. DeskTeam360 specializes in website development for small businesses. In...
AUSTIN, TX
charlottenews.net

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008

NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF 2008. STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ('the Company') AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the compromise that has been proposed by the Company to Scheme Creditors (the ' Proposal ') in accordance with section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, as amended (' Companies Act '), available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com .
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Directed Online Distributes TempuCheck Kiosks in Return-to-Office Planning

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to share details on its distribution partnership with Directed Online, the consulting firm behind Healthy Office 365, providing customized health and safety plans for businesses and schools reopening to the public. As employees and students return...
MIAMI, FL
charlottenews.net

Biotricity Announces Closing of Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Common Stock

Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Resulted in Total Gross Proceeds of $16 Million. REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering which closed on August 30, 2021, has partially exercised its option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commission. After giving effect to the sale of an aggregate of 382,331 additional shares pursuant to the exercise of the option, the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company in the offering increased to 5,382,331 for total gross proceeds of approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The partial exercise of the option will be the final exercise by the underwriter of the option.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

TeleCure Technologies Inc. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under Ticker '6MZ'

TeleCure also currently trades on the CSE under the ticker ‘TELE'. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE:TELE)(FRA:6MZ) (the 'Company'), a U.S. focused health IT company specializing in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading the Börse Frankfurt exchange (FRA) under the ticker symbol '6MZ', and the German WKN registry number is 'A3CZGY'.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Demand Brands (DMAN) Releases Shareholder Letter and Update

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), https://www.luckychief.com released today a shareholder letter and update:. Dear Fellow Shareholders,. Although we only merged the Viride Research Fund cannabis business and assets into Demand Brands, Inc ('Company') in the latter half of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy