CIBT Recognized in Various Top 100 Lists by Business in Vancouver Newspaper

Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Resulted in Total Gross Proceeds of $16 Million. REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering which closed on August 30, 2021, has partially exercised its option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commission. After giving effect to the sale of an aggregate of 382,331 additional shares pursuant to the exercise of the option, the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company in the offering increased to 5,382,331 for total gross proceeds of approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The partial exercise of the option will be the final exercise by the underwriter of the option.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO