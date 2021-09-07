Mawson Names Ivan Fairhall as New Chief Executive Officer
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ivan Fairhall as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ('CEO'), effective immediately. Mr. Michael Hudson, who has served as the Company's CEO since March 2004, will continue to serve as a director and the Company's Executive Chairman.
