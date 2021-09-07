CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tier One Silver Drills Mineralized System Parallel to Feeder Structure in First Drill Hole at Curibaya Project

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from the first ever drill hole into the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Although the first drill hole did not intersect the feeder structure interpreted from surface information, it encountered broad widths of intense hydrothermal silica clay alteration within three sub-horizontal bodies over a drill width of approximately 70 metres (m) from 131 - 197 m drill depth. Mineralized intercepts from these sub-horizontal bodies include 31 m of 27.4 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), including 1 m of 125.6 g/t AgEq and 1 m of 77.4 g/t AgEq, 5 m of 40.4 g/t AgEq, including 1 m of 99.7 g/t AgEq, and 5 m of 34.4 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 below for complete results from drill hole 21CUR-001. Importantly, the first drill hole drilled parallel to the interpreted high-grade Madre feeder structure where 2 m of 1,256 g/t AgEq and 7 m of 178 g/t AgEq were channel sampled on surface (Figure 1).

