Dr. John Stagg, A World-Leader in the Adenosine Pathway, Joins Scientific Advisory Board of Tarus Therapeutics, Inc.

Chaired by Dr. Hal Dietz and joined initially by Dr. Xavier Jeunemaitre, Dr. Shaine Morris, Dr. Bart Loeys, and Dr. Peter Byers with additional advisors to be added. ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board, chaired by Dr. Hal Dietz, Professor of Genetic Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Other initial members of the SAB include Dr. Xavier Jeunemaitre, Professor of Genetics at University Paris Descartes, Dr. Shaine Morris, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Genetics at Texas Children's Hospital and Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Bart Loeys, Professor at the Center for Medical Genetics of the Antwerp University Hospital and Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, and Dr. Peter Byers, Professor in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology and Department of Medicine (Medical Genetics) at the University of Washington. These prominent physicians will advise Aytu BioPharma to advance the global development of AR101 (enzastaurin), a pivotal study-ready therapeutic candidate initially targeting the treatment of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). VEDS is a rare genetic disorder typically diagnosed in childhood and characterized by arterial aneurysm, dissection and rupture, bowel rupture and rupture of the gravid uterus. There are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments for VEDS.

