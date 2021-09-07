CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. John Stagg, A World-Leader in the Adenosine Pathway, Joins Scientific Advisory Board of Tarus Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Tarus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing adenosine receptor antagonists for cancer immunotherapy, today announced the appointment Professor John Stagg as a member of Tarus' Scientific Advisory Board and Senior Advisor to the Company. John Stagg, Ph.D., is a...

