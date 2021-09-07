Personalized Marketing? Not Without Email

What if I were to tell you that email marketing is more than newsletters? What if it is, in fact your way to step into personalized marketing?. Cue the record scratch. I get it. I can feel the doubt and confusion. For those of us who have been in marketing for a few years, we have seen the rise and fall of email marketing. It used to be the hot thing as emails became more ubiquitous and consumers freely shared them with businesses of all sizes.