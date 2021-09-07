CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Personalized Marketing? Not Without Email

aba.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if I were to tell you that email marketing is more than newsletters? What if it is, in fact your way to step into personalized marketing?. Cue the record scratch. I get it. I can feel the doubt and confusion. For those of us who have been in marketing for a few years, we have seen the rise and fall of email marketing. It used to be the hot thing as emails became more ubiquitous and consumers freely shared them with businesses of all sizes.

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

Email Marketing’s Increasing Role as Third-Party Cookies Disappear

While some think that Google giving marketers two more years to prepare for the depreciation of third-party cookies will lead to complacency, I hope brands maintain the momentum of recent months. Without a doubt, this change across the entire online advertising industry is causing a major shift in digital advertising targeting and identity management. Every marketer would be wise to use this extra time to collect alternative IDs and more zero- and first-party data assets so they can continue to create effective ad campaigns.
CELL PHONES
channele2e.com

Intuit Acquiring Mailchimp Email Marketing Software?

Intuit may acquire email marketing software company Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, though there’s no guarantee an actual deal will be inked, according to Bloomberg. Moreover, additional companies appear to be interested in a Mailchimp acquisition, the report said. Mailchimp is a bootstrapped (i.e., self-funded) business that grew to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Intuit may buy email marketing service Mailchimp for $10 billion: report

Intuit is in talks to acquire Mailchimp in a deal valued at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Intuit is the creator of TurboTax and other accounting software, while privately held Mailchimp is a digital marketing service. No final decision has been on any deal and talks could fall through, or another buyer could emerge, the sources said. Neither company responded to requests for comments by Bloomberg. Intuit shares closed down 0.1% on Tuesday.
MARKETS
Register Citizen

Upgrade Your Email Marketing with a Budget-Friendly MailChimp Alternative

Despite the growth of social media platforms and innovations in content marketing, email marketing is still king. Every small business should have an email marketing strategy but with the cost of platforms like MailChimp, it can sometimes feel like you're spending too much for too little return. That's why it's worth investing in a more budget-friendly alternative like Sidemail Email Platform for SaaS. A lifetime subscription typically costs $855, and is on sale now for just $49.99.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Personalized Marketing#Marketing Automation#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Campaign#Constantcontact#Mailchimp
SFGate

Email Marketing Metrics: 5 KPIs You Should Track and Measure

Good marketers always wonder how their campaigns are performing. But great marketers don't wonder. They know. (And if they don't, they've developed a system to help them analyze data in order to make the most informed decisions possible). Analytics and analysis are the basis of moving from guessing to knowing...
MARKETING
martechseries.com

Syte and Movable Ink Partner to Provide Retailers With Hyper-Personalized Email Marketing Capabilities Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Strategic partnership enables retailers to maximize email marketing campaigns in a new way that combines hyper-personalization technology with dynamic content displays. Syte, the leading Product Discovery Platform for retail, announced today a strategic partnership with intelligent content provider Movable Ink, enabling brands and retailers to optimize their email marketing with hyper-personalized, dynamic displays ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season. The partnership gives retailers the ability to combine the power of visual AI and hyper-personalization technology to auto-generate millions of versions of on-brand 1:1 email creative campaigns that recommend tailored products to each individual shopper and reflect personalized shopper preferences. With integrations with top email service providers, including Emarsys, Oracle Bronto, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, this partnership will give leading retailers a headstart in driving high-intent traffic back to their websites.
RETAIL
mediapost.com

Email Marketing Creativity Multiple Messaging, AMCN Lead Nurture Email Series

AirMedCare Network is America’s largest air ambulance membership network dedicated to helping in critical situations by transporting patients to the closest appropriate medical facilities. Together with Zeta Global, the AMCN set out to create a complete lead nurture email series (mobile and desktop) for Fly-U-Home and AirMedCare Network brands, targeting users who showed interested in either of these brands. The email series utilized signature brand colors and fresh imagery, providing hyperlinks within the body of the email. In less than 2 months, the campaign welcomed 39 conversions.
MARKETING
franchising.com

7 Effective Email Marketing Practices for Franchise Development Success

As record numbers of people look to the proven systems of franchising for their next opportunity, it’s time to be bold and authentic with your franchise sales. Don’t let the buzz over chatbots, paid search, and social media algorithms distract you from striking up high-conversion conversations through good old-fashioned email.
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Email Marketing Tools Are Offered To...Libraries

Springshare, a technology platform designed to turn librarians into rock stars in their communities, as the firm boasts, has debuted LibConnect, a platform that marries Springshare’s existing CRM product with a new email marketing capability. The new offering is “a fully featured, cost effective user engagement platform so that any...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Email Marketing Creativity Loyalty or Membership Programs, Sailing into Success: The Smart Content(TM) Email Newsletter for Amex Travel

Amex Travel revamped its emails from a “one-size-fits-all” approach to a truly personalized 1:1 customer experience. Using first-party data and algorithmic targeting based on customer mindsets, email service company ERGO launched an ongoing, highly individualized monthly eNewsletter for the brand’s loyal and new customers. Behavioral targeting aided sensitivity to customers’ COVID concerns, serving up messages based on an individual customer's comfort level with travel–even if that was zero. Results: open rate 42%+ lift, engagement 62%+ lift, 10X increase in travel bookings via AmexTravel.com.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

New and Improved NetBlaze App Streamlines, Simplifies, and Automates Digital Marketing to Support Small Business Success

App’s ‘Done-for-You Solutions’ Help Businesses Get Found, Get Customers, and Get Results. NetBlaze, a Chicago-based digital marketing solutions company for small businesses nationwide, announces its new app designed to help businesses simplify their digital marketing efforts. Accessible on both desktop and mobile devices, the platform focuses on the four core areas of digital marketing that generate the greatest ROI for small businesses (SMBs): Customer communications, online reviews, search engine optimization (SEO), and social media management.
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Intuit to buy Atlanta-based email marketing giant Mailchimp for $12B

Atlanta-based marketing technology giant Mailchimp is set to sell to global financial technology platform Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) for $12 billion, according to a Sept. 13 announcement. Intuit, which makes TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma, plans to create an end-to-end customer growth platform for small and mid-sized businesses, which is Mailchimp’s...
ATLANTA, GA
martechseries.com

D4t4 Solutions Adds Nearly 100 Automated Marketing Signals To The Celebrus Customer Data Platform

Automated Marketing Signals Now Available for Celebrus CDP Customers in Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications, and Healthcare. D4t4 Solutions Plc, a leading innovator in customer data, management, and analytics, today added nearly 100 new preconfigured Automated Marketing Signals (AMS) to the Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP). These additions mean Celebrus CDP customers in travel and hospitality, telecommunications, and healthcare can now take advantage of AMS to convert more customers with highly personalized, real-time content.
TECHNOLOGY
aba.com

Three Ways to Reduce Bank Customer Defection

Retail banks in the U.S. are facing a major customer attrition challenges. According to a recent Bain report, customers make as many as 55 percent of financial-related purchases from their primary bank’s competitors. While primary banks may be able to retain customers’ savings and checking accounts, the report suggests that they’re likely losing out on lucrative sales when it comes to loans, credit cards and investments.
CREDITS & LOANS
martechseries.com

Your Marketing Automation Can Bridge the Gap in your Marketing-Sales Alignment

With marketing evolving over the years to become less of a cost centre and more of an impact and ROI driven function that can directly influence sales results, today’s marketing leaders have to adapt use of their marketing automation and overall martech to appropriately measure and analyse different areas of their marketing, with the aim of constantly improving, enhancing and optimizing team efforts.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

IDG Communications Acquires Marketing and Data Intelligence Company, KickFire

Acquisition expands upon IDG’s platform designed to solve complex marketing challenges at the intersection of media and MarTech. IDG Communications, Inc.—the global expert in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of the Silicon Valley-based marketing data and intelligence company, KickFire®. The acquisition expands upon IDG’s best-in-class marketing technology (MarTech) platform that provides tech marketers with advanced tools to solve complex marketing challenges, including the enhancement of data surrounding customers, prospects, and digital audiences.
BUSINESS
Designmodo

How to Prepare Your Email Marketing Strategy for iOS 15

Apple is famous for its immense love for privacy. They were the ones who introduced the Find My iPhone feature, encryption of email attachments, Activation Lock, Touch ID, six-digit passcodes, and Face ID. And this summer, they have proved to everyone that they are the most privacy-sensitive big technology. iOS...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

5 Creative and Fun Relationship Marketing Ideas to Increase Sales Without Selling

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Modern digital marketing strategies have created blurred lines between advertising, public relations and sales. Businesses that focus primarily on strictly compartmentalized approaches, hard sales and rigid data-driven strategies lose traction. Consumers expect that companies earn a relationship with them before asking for a sale. As these relationships develop, the customer churn rate may increase on customers who don’t develop a connection with the brand.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy