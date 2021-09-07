CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Editorial: Your 'personal choice' not to get COVID vaccine is putting our 'health care heroes' at risk

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting the COVID-19 vaccine is not a “personal choice.” It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the delta variant has removed any doubt. And yet that’s not what Florida’s governor would have you believe. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis actually uttered these incredible — and incorrect — words about the vaccine: “It’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not. It really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.”

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Florida landlord says tenants must get coronavirus vaccine: ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move.’

Jasmine Irby was leaving her two-bedroom apartment in South Florida last month when she noticed a letter from the management company taped to her door. It read: “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in. … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed.” The policy, the notice stated, also applied to building employees.
Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
Savannah hospitals react to federal mandates on COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The White House announced a six-pronged strategy last week to help get America out of the grips of the pandemic. One of those strategies includes requiring COVID-19 vaccines for over 17 million health care workers. Two major Savannah hospitals released statements on how they’re planning for...
COVID vaccine mandates essential for all health care, nursing home employees

Give Gov. Ron DeSantis credit. He started fighting COVID-19 by prioritizing vaccinations at nursing homes and for seniors over 65. Too bad, that that one good decision and subsequent efforts to encourage vaccines are being undermined by people who should know better —nursing home operators, their staffs and other health care workers.
Majority of older adults say health care workers should have to get COVID-19 vaccine

A new poll finds strong support among older Americans for requiring health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In all, 61% of people aged 50 to 80 say the vaccine should definitely be required for all health care workers. An additional 19% say it should probably be required. The remaining 20% said no to such a requirement.
‘No serious health risks’ linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, study says

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - No serious health risks are associated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. That’s according to a study published Friday, conducted by Minnesota-based HealthPartners. Several health care groups, including HealthPartners, monitored 6.2 million people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The study examined 23 potential...
What is the solution to the critical shortage of health-care workers?

“Hospitals Face a Shortage of Nurses as COVID Cases Soar.”. “Rural Hospitals Can’t Find the Nurses They Need to Fight COVID.”. “A Crisis Situation as Military Medical Teams Deploy to Staff Hospitals.”. What you may not have known is that before COVID, we were facing a global shortage of health-care...
Pritzker extends COVID-19 vaccine deadline for schools and health care facilities

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the COVID-19 vaccine deadline for health care and education facilities at the request of hospital and school leaders, the state announced Friday. The deadline for initial vaccine doses for all health care workers, P-12 teachers and staff, and higher education personnel...
