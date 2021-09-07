CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: The whole truth: 9/11 victims' families, and all of America, deserve to know much more about Saudi complicity in the attacks

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight days before the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in New York City history, President Joe Biden honored a promise to the families of Sept. 11′s victims and initiated the impending release of classified documents related to the terrorist attacks. As it should be: Almost nothing we learn about the Saudis or our own government, no matter how uncomfortable, can justify further obfuscation.

