Editorial: The whole truth: 9/11 victims' families, and all of America, deserve to know much more about Saudi complicity in the attacks
Eight days before the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in New York City history, President Joe Biden honored a promise to the families of Sept. 11′s victims and initiated the impending release of classified documents related to the terrorist attacks. As it should be: Almost nothing we learn about the Saudis or our own government, no matter how uncomfortable, can justify further obfuscation.www.arcamax.com
