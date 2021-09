It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-world dictator. Like many Americans, I was outraged when President Biden mandated that companies with 100 or more employees require vaccination or subject unvaccinated employees to weekly testing. Neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code allow the President to unilaterally compel tens of millions of Americans to follow his personal demands because his patience is “wearing thin.” While I believe that vaccines are effective and safe, it is equally important to remember that every American must retain his or her right to make his or her own healthcare choices. If the government can compel millions of private-sector workers to take a vaccine against their wishes, then what can the government mandate next?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO