Food & Drinks

What is the McDonald's character Grimace? A manager explains

 8 days ago

WASHINGTON — What is McDonald's character Grimace?. A franchise manager in Canada unofficially explained that the fluffy, purple character who tags along with Ronald McDonald is actually a taste bud. "He is an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless," Brian Bates told CBC News last week after being...

#Food Drink#Cbc News#Mcdonald#Mcdonaldland
