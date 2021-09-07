CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jumeirah Maldives Opens October 2021

Cover picture for the articleJumeirah Group announced a new international resort, Jumeirah Maldives, which will welcome its first guests from 1st October, 2021. Guests can now discover Jumeirah Maldives, an all-villa luxury resort tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, easily reachable by speedboat or seaplane from Malé Airport. Its idyllic location offers privacy for romantic getaways, a blissful island retreat for friends and family and experiences to suit the more active traveller.

