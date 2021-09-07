CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe for sale

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 28.25 Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe has been listed for sale by Christopher Mosley at SuperYachtsMonaco. Built in GRP by Italian yard Overmarine to a design by Stefano Righini, she was delivered in 2005 as a Mangusta 92 model and scrupulously maintained since, including a refit in 2020. With a full-beam master suite and beautiful interior design, 10 guests have the luxury of relaxing in one of the four generously sized and versatile guest cabins. The layout has been designed so that the guest areas are separated by the crew area from the engine room, placing guests as far forward away from noise and vibration as possible.

boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht Princess AVK for sale

The 47.5 metre Sunseeker motor yacht Princess AVK has been listed for sale by James Hall at TWW. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International to RINA class, she was delivered in 2016 as a Sunseeker 115 model. The accommodation features six guest cabins and space for 11 crew with the master and two double guest cabins on the main deck and three further guest cabins on the lower deck. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, Samsung LED television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
boatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht Carbon Copy for sale

The 30.78 metre Hargrave motor yacht Carbon Copy has been listed for sale by Michael DiCondina at Hargrave Custom Yachts. Built in GRP by Hargrave Custom Yachts to a design by J.B. Hargrave Yacht Design, she was delivered in 2014 one of the successful Hargrave 101 raised pilothouse series. She sleeps eight guests in total in four cabins, looked after by a professional crew of five. Accommodation comprises a full beam master suite and completely private VIP suite forward. The master suite is amidships, providing a centre lined king size bed and his and hers toilets. The VIP cabin is forward, with a centre lined queen size bed. A further two guest cabins consist of one double and one twin cabin, each with private en-suite bathroom facilities.
boatinternational.com

Ocean Pacifico motor yacht Atlas for sale

The 38 metre Ocean Pacifico motor yacht Atlas has been listed for sale by Darrell Hall at Yachtzoo. Built in steel and aluminium by Ocean Pacifico to a design by Diana Yacht Design, she was delivered in 2000 and refitted in 2021. Her interior, in light grey, cream and white tones, accommodates 10 guests in five cabins laid out as a main deck master suite, three VIP suites and a twin. All guest cabins have entertainment centres, flatscreen television sets and marble en suite bathroom facilities while the crew quarters sleep seven staff.
boatinternational.com

66m Delta Marine motor Invictus for sale

The 65.53 metre Delta Marine motor yacht Invictus has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built with a steel hull and GRP superstructure by US yard Delta Marine to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2013 and has had an outstanding charter career since. Her outstanding interior volume is enhanced by exotic woods, rare Italian marbles and Art Deco fixtures, while large picture windows throughout afford magnificent views. The owner's full beam master suite, with his and her bathrooms and study, has wrap-around windows looking over a private terrace and out to sea. Six individually designed guest cabins - four doubles and two twins - can be found on the main deck, plus two further double cabins on the lower deck.
boatinternational.com

Swiftships motor yacht Tacanuya for sale

The 56 metre Swiftships motor yacht Tacanuya has been listed for sale by Yachting Partners International. Built in aluminium by US yard Swiftships to a design by Grant Robinson, she was delivered in 1992 and most recently refitted in 2021. Her interior has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests overnight in six cabins and all cabins have television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. She is also capable of carrying up to 10 crew onboard.
boatinternational.com

120m superyacht conversion Project Y910 listed for sale

A 120 metre superyacht conversion project, known as Y910, has been listed for sale by Althaus Luxury Yachting and is available for delivery in the next 18 months. First launched as a passenger ship named Vladimir Chivilikhin in 1990, the yacht was used by the Russian offshore industry until 1998. In 2006, Keppel Singmarine and Damen began the conversion project which is now looking for a new owner to bring it to completion.
boatinternational.com

Second 31.8 metre Mangusta 104 REV superyacht sold

The second 31.8 metre Mangusta 104 REV superyacht model has been sold. Mangusta Yachts, part of the Overmarine Group, announced the news during the debut of the first model in the series at the Cannes Yachting Festival. The second hull has been sold to an experienced American owner, who chose...
boatinternational.com

Ocean Alexander motor yacht Trilogy sold

The 25.84 metre Ocean Alexander motor yacht Trilogy, listed for sale by Dick Simon Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Rob Petrina and Todd Rittenhouse of Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by Taiwanese yard Ocean Alexander to a design by Ed Monk Jr, she was delivered...
boatinternational.com

Royal Huisman sailing yacht Spiip for sale

The 34.17 metre Royal Huisman sailing yacht Spiip has been jointly listed for sale by Burgess with Ocean Independence. Sloop-rigged, she was launched by Dutch builder Royal Huisman Shipyard in 2000 and most recently refitted in 2021. Constructed in Alustar aluminium, she was built to ABS class and Pleasure Craft classification. Naval architecture comes from German Frers, with a contemporary styled interior by the UK's Andrew Winch Design Group.
boatinternational.com

Below Deck superyacht The Wellesley listed for sale

The 56.1 metre Oceanco motor yacht The Wellesley, which starred as The Wellington in the yachting reality TV show Below Deck Mediterranean, has been listed for sale by TWW. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Oceanco to a design by Gerhard Gilgenast, she was delivered in 1993 and completely rebuilt in 2016 and has proved to be a highly successful charter yacht. A voluminous interior designed by Donald Starkey accommodates 12 guests in six cabins.
boatinternational.com

West Bay Sonship motor yacht Vanquish now for sale with Denison

The 28.96 metre West Bay motor yacht Vanquish has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by Thom Conboy and Chris Collins at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by Canadian yard West Bay Sonship to a design by Jack Sarin, Vanquish was delivered in 2003 with many upgrades since. Accommodation is for six guests in three cabins comprising a full-beam master suite, VIP suite and a twin, all with entertainment centres, Samsung television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities. A further en-suite twin cabin sleeps two crewmembers aboard this yacht for sale.
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet

The 24.71 metre Ferretti motor yacht Montrachet, listed for sale by Moran Yacht & Ship, has experienced a price reduction of $200,000. Delivered in 2012, she was built in GRP by Italian yard Ferretti with design inside and out by Zuccon International Project. Accommodation is for eight guests, split between a full beam master suite, two doubles and a twin, all located on the lower deck and equipped with entertainment centres and en suite bathroom facilities. There are also quarters for a crew of three.
boatinternational.com

Heesen motor yacht At Last now for sale with Denison

The 44.2 metre Heesen motor yacht At Last has changed central agencies and is now listed for sale by Kurt Bosshardt at Denison Yachting. Built in aluminium by the Dutch yard Heesen to ABS class and launched in 1990, At Last underwent a two-year refit in 2009. During the refit, she was taken back to bare metal and totally refurbished. Her most recent refit was in 2017.
boatinternational.com

Custom Line reveals 42m Custom Line 140 flagship superyacht

Italian builder Custom Line has revealed its new flagship – the 42.15 metre Custom Line 140. With a GT just under 400, the Custom Line 140 is set to be the largest yacht yet constructed by the yard. Constructed in GRP with a beam of 8.57 metres, the yacht features exterior design from Francesco Paszkowski Design and interiors from Margherita Casprini in collaboration with the Custom Line Atelier. The in-house engineering department carried out the naval architecture.
boatinternational.com

Sanlorenzo motor yacht Magnum sold

The 27.6 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht Magnum, listed for sale by Steen Christensen at Fraser, has been sold in an in-house deal. Designed by Francesco Paszkowski, Magnum was built in GRP to RINA class by Italian yard Sanlorenzo and delivered in 2009 as one of the yard’s SD92 models and has always been privately used. She can accommodate eight guests in four cabins consisting of a main deck master suite, a VIP suite, double and a twin cabin, all with entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, the crew quarters sleep four staff.
the-saleroom.com

The Beaulieu Sale: Collectors' Motor Cars & Automobilia

A stationary generator, for domestic use, comprising Triumph motorcycle engine parts, BTH magneto and manifolds, 56 x 47 x 47cm overall. This lot... Three Boyce Calormeters, American, ((3)) Three Boyce Calormeters, American, comprising The Seagrave Company Motor Fire Apparatus; American La France and Pierce arrow. (3) For further inf... 150...
charterworld.com

42m Motor Yacht SOY AMOR offering September Special in the Mediterranean

The exceptional 42m (137’10’’) luxury motor yacht SOY AMOR is currently offering a special for the month of September when she is available for the price of €150,000.00 per week for charters in the Mediterranean. The yacht, refitted in 2021 and built by Benetti offers bespoke accommodation for up to 10 guests over 5 elegant ensuite cabins. She has additional accommodation for her permanent professional crew of 9 offering excellent service at all times.
boatinternational.com

Westport motor yacht SeaHawk sold

The 34.14 metre Westport motor yacht SeaHawk, listed for sale by Woods & Associates, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Erik Mayol and Richard Glazer of Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Westport to a design by Jack Sarin, she was delivered in 2014 as a...
