Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe for sale

The 65.53 metre Delta Marine motor yacht Invictus has been listed for sale by Burgess. Built with a steel hull and GRP superstructure by US yard Delta Marine to an in-house design, she was delivered in 2013 and has had an outstanding charter career since. Her outstanding interior volume is enhanced by exotic woods, rare Italian marbles and Art Deco fixtures, while large picture windows throughout afford magnificent views. The owner's full beam master suite, with his and her bathrooms and study, has wrap-around windows looking over a private terrace and out to sea. Six individually designed guest cabins - four doubles and two twins - can be found on the main deck, plus two further double cabins on the lower deck.

