Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe for sale
The 28.25 Mangusta motor yacht Little Zoe has been listed for sale by Christopher Mosley at SuperYachtsMonaco. Built in GRP by Italian yard Overmarine to a design by Stefano Righini, she was delivered in 2005 as a Mangusta 92 model and scrupulously maintained since, including a refit in 2020. With a full-beam master suite and beautiful interior design, 10 guests have the luxury of relaxing in one of the four generously sized and versatile guest cabins. The layout has been designed so that the guest areas are separated by the crew area from the engine room, placing guests as far forward away from noise and vibration as possible.www.boatinternational.com
