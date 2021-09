Bossier Parish schools see a big jump in the number of COVID-19 cases among students over the past two weeks. The data has been delayed for a week because of Hurricane Ida. But new cases reported in Louisiana between August 30 and September 5 show dozens of students have tested positive. But many schools in south Louisiana have been closed because of the Hurricane, so numbers might have flattened off in some school districts. And this report from the LDH has been delayed because of the storm.

