Many Samsung Galaxy devices are receiving September security patch, One UI 3.1.1
The beginning of a new month can usually be associated with a gradual rollout of minor software updates on Android, and September is by no means different. It's business as usual for Samsung in particular, as the largest Android manufacturer is having quite the fruitful rollout going on right now, updating a trove of devices with the latest Android security patch, but also pushing some additional goodies to select devices.www.phonearena.com
