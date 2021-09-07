CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Many Samsung Galaxy devices are receiving September security patch, One UI 3.1.1

By Peter Kostadinov
Phone Arena
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beginning of a new month can usually be associated with a gradual rollout of minor software updates on Android, and September is by no means different. It's business as usual for Samsung in particular, as the largest Android manufacturer is having quite the fruitful rollout going on right now, updating a trove of devices with the latest Android security patch, but also pushing some additional goodies to select devices.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Samsung Exynos#Europe South Korea#N98xxxxs3duh5#A525fxxu4auh3#Android Auto#The Galaxy S20 Fe#Ui
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung To Announce Location Of Its $17 Billion Chip Factory Soon

Samsung seems to have finalized the location for its new $17 billion chip factory in the US. According to a Reuters report, the decision could arrive soon. “The decision is imminent. My experience with Samsung is that they move nimbly and swiftly,” the publication cites Judge Bill Gravell of Williamson County, Texas as saying. The report notes that Williamson County is in the running for the new Samsung factory. Officials from the county have been meeting Samsung executives since January this year to try and woo the company to pick their site.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text & 5GB 5G/4G Data Is Up For A Massive Offer – Avail Now

Are you looking for a good quality smartphone but at a reasonable price? Well, look no further because here is the perfect deal for you. Wccftech offers an amazing discount on the Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text & 5GB 5G/4G Data. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so get your hands on it right away.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to sell or trade in your old Android phone

There are a plethora of new and exciting smartphones that have just come onto the market (or are about to), and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to find out that you are planning to upgrade from your current phone. Samsung has introduced two new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, along with its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra. Meanwhile, Google has released its latest mid-priced Pixel 5A and has announced its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon already has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G on sale at crazy discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Given how popular Samsung's latest foldables have reportedly proven right off the bat across several key markets for the world's largest smartphone vendor, you may have been skeptical of seeing the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 substantially discounted in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

How Apple will (eventually) replace the iPhone

A couple of decades ago, most people probably didn’t imagine there would be a day when they would carry around an incredibly powerful piece of technology that would be utterly integral to their daily lives. Back then, cellphones had only recently become affordable (it hasn’t even been 20 years since I got my first one); the concept of fitting the internet into your pocket was still a few years away.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Westport News

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 price: How much will Apple's new iPhone cost? We'll find out next week

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy