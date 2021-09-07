CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung confirms monthly updates for recently unveiled phones

By Leofric Averille
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung finally confirms that all the latest and new phones – Galaxy A52sAnd Galaxy Z Fold 3And Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Get monthly security updates. Nowadays it is easy to predict how often Samsung will provide new phones with security updates. At least that is the case for most devices. That’s how it was always clear How long and how often will Samsung update Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. No one is surprised that Samsung is now confirming this in its official review of the updates coming to phones.

www.taylordailypress.net

Related
thelcn.com

Samsung’s $999 foldable phone brings challenge to coming iPhones

Samsung Electronics launched its lineup of consumer devices for the latter half of the year Wednesday, positioning its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a direct rival to Apple’s upcoming iPhone release. The 5G-capable, Android-powered device dramatically lowers the entry price for the foldables category, coming in at $999 after...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung To Announce Location Of Its $17 Billion Chip Factory Soon

Samsung seems to have finalized the location for its new $17 billion chip factory in the US. According to a Reuters report, the decision could arrive soon. “The decision is imminent. My experience with Samsung is that they move nimbly and swiftly,” the publication cites Judge Bill Gravell of Williamson County, Texas as saying. The report notes that Williamson County is in the running for the new Samsung factory. Officials from the county have been meeting Samsung executives since January this year to try and woo the company to pick their site.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

The Best Phone Plans for Under $30 a Month

It’s actually much easier than you probably think to get your cellphone bill at, or under, $30 per month. You can easily find data plans with unlimited talk and text for under $30 per month, but if you know where to look, you can also get unlimited data. Here are...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Syracuse.com

Samsung Labor Day sale: Best deals on appliances, Galaxy phones and more

Labor Day is a great time to find online deals on tech, and Samsung is offering some of the best deals around this year on appliances, Galaxy devices, TVs and more. The best part is, Samsung’s discounts are running through September 15, so you have plenty of time to shop around and decide on exactly which sleek new piece of tech you’d like, whether it’s a Neo QLED Smart TV or the newest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G phone.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Another big Samsung phone could come without a charger

It seems Samsung is serious about dropping chargers from its phones, as following the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launching without one, it now seems that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE probably won’t come with one either. We’ve come to that...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Review: The Folding Flagship Refined

Two years ago, Samsung ushered the era of folding phones with the daring (but ultimately flawed) Galaxy Fold. In 2020, the company followed suit with three much improved foldables -- the stylish Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, and the powerful Galaxy Z Fold2. With most of the kinks worked out (pun intended), these excellent handsets were finally worth recommending, though cost and durability were still obstacles for many.
NFL
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Another Vivo phone will use Samsung’s Exynos 1080 processor

Last year, Vivo had launched two high-end smartphones—Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro—with Samsung’s Exynos 1080 processor. Those phones were limited to the Chinese market, though, and their international versions used the Snapdragon 870 processor. Now, the company seems to be launching another phone with an Exynos chipset. Vivo has...
CELL PHONES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tech review: Samsung’s folding phones keep getting better

For a while it seemed like phones were changing designs with every new model, but for the most part, phone makers have now settled on a design. Most phones look like a big screen with no buttons on the front, and from 10 feet, it’s hard to differentiate between them.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Samsung brings out 200 megapixel phone camera sensor

Samsung announced a new camera sensor called Isocell HP1 which it claims is the first with a 200-megapixel resolution. The camera has a pixel size of 0.64μm and can use all those pixels to produce a massive image. Normally phone cameras would use the sensor's pixel binning capabilities, where it combines four pixels into one, larger pixel, for an effective resolution of 50 megapixels and far better performance in low-light situations.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Samsung unveils the first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones

After launching the industry’s first 0.64μm mobile image sensor, the ISOCELL JN1, in June, Samsung has now unveiled the first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones. The new Samsung ISOCELL HP1 is also based on Samsung’s 0.64μm-sized pixels, and it offers ultra-high resolution in a small package. The Samsung ISOCELL HP1...
CELL PHONES
gamingideology.com

WhatsApp stops on millions of phones within two months

WhatsApp will stop working on a handful of older smartphones within two months, leaving millions of people unable to see their messages. Starting November 1st, WhatsApp will stop supporting a range of older smartphone models, with Android and iOS. According to the British newspaper The Sun, phones running Android 4.0.4...
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s unveiled a new ultra-affordable Galaxy A03 phone

Samsung’s unveiled a new ultra-affordable Galaxy A03 smartphone, in a bid to recapture the cheap phone market. Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A03s today, showing off the new models advanced features, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an upgraded Octa Core processor for a smoother experience. Following on from the...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Galaxy A13 5G: Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone price leaked

Samsung is bringing 5G access to more affordable Galaxy devices with each passing year. Currently,. A22 5G is the cheapest 5G offering from the company in India. The phone was launched in July at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. However, this may change soon and Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone could cost even lower.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung to unveil a 200MP sensor and a new 50MP sensor tomorrow

Back in January, it was reported that Samsung has some interesting camera sensors planned for release this year, one of which is a 200MP sensor. It has been more than 8 months already and it seems Samsung is ready to unveil the camera sensor as early as tomorrow. The news...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Samsung’s most important phone of 2021 could arrive in late October

We’ve heard so much about the Galaxy S21 FE in recent weeks that it’s a wonder the phone hasn’t gone official yet. We heard from our sources a few months back that the Galaxy S21 FE’s launch may not be possible before the fourth quarter of this year, but recent leaks — including one of ours in which we published the phone’s user manual — suggest that the S21 FE could be announced as soon as this month.
CELL PHONES

