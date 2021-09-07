Samsung confirms monthly updates for recently unveiled phones
Samsung finally confirms that all the latest and new phones – Galaxy A52sAnd Galaxy Z Fold 3And Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Get monthly security updates. Nowadays it is easy to predict how often Samsung will provide new phones with security updates. At least that is the case for most devices. That's how it was always clear How long and how often will Samsung update Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. No one is surprised that Samsung is now confirming this in its official review of the updates coming to phones.
