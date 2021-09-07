CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Gartner identifies four trends driving near-term AI innovation

By Aaron Hurst
information-age.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGartner has released its Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2021, and identified four trends driving near-term AI innovation. According to the latest AI hype cycle from Gartner, the AI market remains in an evolutionary state, with a high percentage of innovations appearing on the upward-sloping early stage, named the ‘Innovation Trigger’.

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

Improved collaboration driving innovation and profitability for hybrid work

Hybrid work is here to stay, and companies are focused on prioritizing improved collaboration in this next normal of work to drive better innovation and increased profitability, according to a study by Forrester Consulting. The research evaluated the state of enterprise collaboration during the pndemic, as well as companies’ plans...
ECONOMY
techxplore.com

Researchers bring innovative AI and simulation tools to the COVID-19 battlefront

In its on-going campaign to reveal the inner workings of the Sar-CoV-2 virus, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is leading efforts to couple artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge simulation workflows to better understand biological observations and accelerate drug discovery. Argonne collaborated with academic and commercial research...
ENGINEERING
getmarketreport.com

Substantial Innovations To Drive The Bicycle Components Market

Bicycles are the most economical mode of transportation used in rural as well as urban areas across the globe. They are used by various demographics, and find use in personal as well as professional spaces. Bicycle production is highly dependent on the production of bicycle components, as they form critical elements in bicycle construction. With varied end-user requirements, the bicycle components market has evolved over the years with the introduction of integrated technologies, riding safety, new materials, and advanced features for all types of bicycles. Rising carbon emission concerns have led to increased use of bicycles across regions, which is another factor pushing the growth of the global bicycle components market.
BICYCLES
Itproportal

Gartner: AI industry remains in 'evolutionary state'

Despite the fact artificial intelligence (AI) is far from the finished article, its effect on the global economy has been transformative. This is according to a new report from analyst firm Gartner, which asserts that AI is still in an “evolutionary state”. As reported by VentureBeat, technologies such as edge...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gartner#Innovation#Ai#Small Data#Big Data#Modelops
golatinos.net

Small Businesses: Four Trends for Successful Digital Transformation

Technological innovation is integrated throughout the daily operations of companies across industries, including many throughout Miami-Dade County. According to a recent Accenture report, “future-ready” organizations – those that are resilient enough to survive a disruption – are twice as efficient and three times as profitable as their peers. As Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
TechRepublic

Gartner: AI is moving fast and will be ready for prime time sooner than you think

Companies have two to three years to lay the groundwork for successful use of generative AI, synthetic data and orchestration platforms. Users want more than artificial intelligence can provide at the moment but those capabilities are changing fast, according to Gartner's Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence 2021 report. Gartner analysts described 34 types of AI technologies in the report and also noted that the AI hype cycle is more fast-paced, with an above-average number of innovations reaching mainstream adoption within two to five years.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

AI Exosphere Announced the RISE Innovation Program, An Innovation Platform for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Unlike traditional programs, the RISE Innovation Program supports people ready to innovate and be part of something bigger than themselves. AI Exosphere, a new startup, announced the RISE Innovation Program. RISE is an innovation platform for AI, data science, and other professionals who want to make innovation breakthroughs with a...
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

WIT Summit Europe Q&A: digital transformation and open source

In the lead-up to the Women in IT Europe Summit, Leslie Hawthorn, vertical community strategy manager at Red Hat, and Cali Dolfi, data scientist at Red Hat, spoke to Information Age about digital transformation trends in open source, and promoting workplace DEI. During the upcoming Women in IT Europe summit,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces O’Reilly Radar: Data & AI to Help Tech Leaders Drive Innovation and Successful Implementation

Free Virtual Event to Cover the Latest Developments, Tools, Best Practices, and Critical Issues for Data and AI. O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, announced O’Reilly Radar: Data & AI, a free virtual event for both O’Reilly members and nonmembers focused on showcasing the latest and most important developments across data and AI. The one-day event will take place from 10:00am to 1:30pm ET on Thursday, October 14.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Reward versus risk: five tips for navigating security in the cloud

Tris Morgan, director of global advisory at BT, provides five tips for navigating security for cloud-based infrastructure. Whether businesses were prepared or not, COVID-19 has ushered in the next era of enterprise cloud adoption. Some organisations were, of course, well and truly on their cloud journey well before early 2020 but there is clear evidence that cloud uptake has accelerated at a previously unforeseen pace.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How AI and 5G will power the next wave of innovation

In the next 10 years, artificial intelligence is expected to transform every industry, and the catalyst for this transformation is 5G. Together, the two technologies will enable fast, secure, and cost-effective deployment of internet of things devices and smart networks. AI-powered 5G networks will accelerate the "fourth industrial revolution and...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Data mesh: the next big data architectural shift

Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst Data, explores the emerging data mesh concept, and the architectural shift it could bring. Data is at the heart of everything that we do, and that trend isn’t slowing down, especially with the pandemic accelerating digital transformation and refreshing the ways that companies think about their data. According to McKinsey, the digital offerings for companies around the world has leapfrogged seven years of progress during the pandemic, as businesses quickly moved their operations online, and millions of people were forced to work remotely. This surge in digital assets and processes means that more data is being amassed than ever before and data analytics is playing a key role in helping to shape businesses.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

AI drives data analytics surge, study finds

Enterprise managers have an insatiable need for better analysis of ever more data, and the pandemic has only intensified the quest. That is among the conclusions of a recent report from analyst firm 451 Research. “Trends in Data, AI and Analytics, 2021” surveyed a wide range of enterprise IT shops...
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Mendix low-code PaaS adds Industry Clouds for key business sectors

Mendix is extending its all-in-one, low-code platform with Industry Clouds that include a variety of components and predesigned building blocks aimed at easing development of applications for industries including manufacturing, financial services, retail and healthcare. The Siemens subsidiary announced the new offerings at its annual Mendix World event last week,...
SOFTWARE
Network World

Gartner: IT skills shortage hobbles cloud, edge, automation growth

Gartner says the current paucity of skilled IT worker is foiling the adoption of cloud, edge computing, and automation technologies. In its "2021-2023 Emerging Technology Roadmap" based on surveying 437 global firms, Gartner found that IT executives see the talent shortage as the most significant barrier to deploying emerging technologies, including compute infrastructure and platform services, network security, digital workplace, IT automation, and storage.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Acquia Acquires Widen, Salesforce Updates Service Cloud and More CX News

Acquia, a Boston-based digital experience management software company, has announced that it has agreed to acquire Widen, a cloud-native digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software provider. The move represents the latest acquisition for a digital experience management software provider, following moves from Bloomreach, Sitecore and Optimizely...
SOFTWARE
theclevelandamerican.com

The Advantages of Embedded Analytics

The modern business landscape favors frictionless interactions at every turn. It’s no surprise, then, that organizations are doing everything they can to smooth the edges surrounding their analytics technology, so to speak. There’s just no room for clunky or incompatible interfaces of any kind in the enterprise today. As such, here are some of the leading advantages of embedded data analytics.
SOFTWARE
information-age.com

Why the ‘accidental hybrid’ cloud exists, and how to manage it

Adrian Rowley, senior director EMEA at Gigamon, discusses why the 'accidental hybrid' cloud exists, and how to effectively manage it. It is now a given in today’s business environment that enterprises will be using the cloud. Exactly how and what kind of cloud will be determined by where the business is within its digital transformation journey. Typically, a complete migration to the cloud can be a two- to four-year process, meaning that embracing a hybrid environment is practically inevitable. However, while more than half of all organisations are running with a hybrid model, and each business on average uses 3.4 public clouds and 3.9 private clouds at once, only about 40% have a formal operational plan for running this way. This means that monitoring and security tools created pre-pandemic are being required to do a job they were not designed for, and entire workforces are un-informed about the IT environment they are utilising and managing.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

Human-Machine Collaboration: Building Trust with Augmented Intelligence

Click to learn more about author Deepak Dube. Gartner reports have popularized the term “augmented intelligence” in the past couple of years. In this article, I will explain what it entails. Let’s begin with how Gartner defines it: “Augmented intelligence is a design pattern for a human-centered partnership model of...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Supermicro Expands Total Solution Portfolio by Offering Nutanix NX Platforms for Hybrid Multi-cloud Solutions

Supermicro Takes Longstanding Strategic Relationship to the Next Level by Offering the Nutanix NX Solutions Based on Supermicro Ultra and BigTwin Systems through the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy