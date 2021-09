The number of Huawei smartphone users in China migrating to its HarmonyOS 2.0 exceeded 100 million since the vendor upgraded the platform just more than three months ago. In a post on Chinese micro blog site Weixin, Huawei imparted more model upgrades are planned to extend the reach of the OS, which currently runs on 57 own-brand and 27 Honor smartphone models, and nine tablets.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO