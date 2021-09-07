CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois students will now receive 5 mental health days from school

101wkqx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new bill signed by Governor Pritzker will allow for students to take five excused absences for “mental health days” starting in January 2022. The stress and impact of the coronavirus is the prime motivator for this bill, with State Representative Barbara Hernandez noting, “Many students feel stressed and have developed anxiety and depression because they’re not able to see teachers and friends, and may have lower grades due to remote learning.” Mental health emergencies among school-aged children have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic.

