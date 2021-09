The man suspected of masterminding the 9/11 terror attacks against the United States is set to appear for a pre-trial hearing with four others after an 18-month setback because of Covid, and ahead of the 20-year anniversary. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other alleged al-Qaeda members are accused of plotting the attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in New York; Washington DC; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on 11 September 2001. They were first imprisoned in 2006, but have spent years awaiting trial. A pre-trial hearing on Tuesday for the five suspects follows an initial hearing in February 2020, after which Covid...

