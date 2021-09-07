CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rick and Morty’ season five finale recap: the return of Evil Morty

By James McMahon
Cover picture for the articleLook, we’ve watched the Rick and Morty season five finale three times now and it made our brain hurt. It’s stuffed with answers to some big questions – and is far too dense to absorb in one sitting. But there is much to enjoy too, despite this being arguably the most lore heavy episode to date.

