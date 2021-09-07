‘Rick and Morty’ season five finale recap: the return of Evil Morty

So earlier today, we pretty much assumed we had taken care of things when it came to covering this Sunday's one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. After pimping our Season 6 prediction (more on that here), we shared a look at a DIY "Fart" from S02E02 "Mortynight Run" and then we went about our day. But then we saw the mini-promo below for "Rick and Two Crows" and our brains started twitching a bit. So is Rick going to make good on his promise to replace Morty with two crows after they won the spin of Rick's wheel (in case you're confused, check out the trailer below and then come back). So does that mean we'll be getting some adventures with Rick rocking something that's a cross between Van Helsing and Witchfinder General. The other thing we thought is that it could also be a clue to the next anime-inspired short like the impressive ones we've been treated to in the past (you can check those out below, too).

