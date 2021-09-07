CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

A New Way to Understand—and Possibly Treat—OCD

By Baland Jalal
Scientific American
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has puzzled artists and scientists for centuries. Afflicting one in 50 people, OCD can take several forms, such as compulsively putting things in just the right order or checking if the stove is turned off 10 times in a row. One type of OCD that affects nearly half of those with the condition entails irresistible washing urges. People with this type can spend hours scrubbing their hands in agitation after touching something as trivial as a doorknob even though they know this makes no sense. There is currently a shortage of effective therapies for OCD: 40 percent of patients do not benefit from existing treatments.

