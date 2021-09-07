Macomb/St. Clair Michigan Works! launches Going Pro 2022
Macomb/St. Clair Michigan Works! (M/SC MW!) has launched the Going PRO Talent Fund (GPTF) 2022. The GPTF is a competitive grant that awards funding to employers to assist them in training, developing, and retaining current and newly hired employees. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity – Workforce Development (LEO-WD) awards the funds to employers through M/SC MW!. The M/SC MW! Business Services staff conduct fact-finding sessions with employers to assess their talent skill gaps, suitable training providers, and availability of federal funding sources.www.macombdaily.com
