Ofcom publishes its latest UK telecoms league tables

Cover picture for the articleOfcom has published its latest UK telecoms and pay TV industry league tables. The data was published on Monday but covers just the first quarter of this year, so there is obviously quite some time needed for Ofcom's researchers to compile and analyse the data and write up and chart these reports. The report, available as a PDF or interactive presentation, charts customer complaints about broadband, landlines, mobile, and pay TV. Virgin Media managed to secure bottom place in three out of the four categories. Three grasped most complained mobile operator award away from Virgin Media, denying them a full-house.

