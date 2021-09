George Russell has vowed to grab his Mercedes opportunity with both hands after his partnership with Lewis Hamilton was finally announced.The 23-year-old driver from Norfolk will team up with Hamilton at the Silver Arrows from next season after signing a long-term contract with the world champions.Russell was told last month by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff that he would be replacing Valtteri Bottas – the Finn departing for Alfa Romeo after five years alongside Hamilton.Seven-time world champion Hamilton wanted Bottas to stay but said on Tuesday that Russell had earned his seat.“It’s a special day for me personally and professionally,” said...

