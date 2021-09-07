[Photo Story] New Palmer Museum Of Art Exhibit Showcases Asian Heritage
Last week, the Palmer Museum of Art opened its first exhibition of the school year. “Global Asias: Contemporary Asian & Asian American Art” highlights the work of 15 selected artists of Asian heritage. The exhibit was organized in association with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation and will begin a national tour in 2022. Dr. Chang Tan, assistant professor of art history and Asian studies at Penn State, guest-curated the show.onwardstate.com
