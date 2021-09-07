CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Photo Story] New Palmer Museum Of Art Exhibit Showcases Asian Heritage

By Emma Kappel
Onward State
Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Palmer Museum of Art opened its first exhibition of the school year. “Global Asias: Contemporary Asian & Asian American Art” highlights the work of 15 selected artists of Asian heritage. The exhibit was organized in association with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation and will begin a national tour in 2022. Dr. Chang Tan, assistant professor of art history and Asian studies at Penn State, guest-curated the show.

