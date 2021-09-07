[Photo Story] New Palmer Museum Of Art Exhibit Showcases Asian Heritage

This fall, the Fairmount neighborhood in the City of Brotherly Love will have a decidedly French flair. That’s when “Circus: Bouroullec Designs” bows at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, fittingly displaying the oeuvre of Paris-based frères Erwan and Ronan. The exhibition is a complete gallery environment meticulously planned by Studio Bouroullec to include approximately 40 of its projects—from furniture and lighting to entire buildings—mostly conceived and created in the last decade. Of particular note will be a large-scale installation of Clouds, originally designed in 2006 for Kvadrat’s Stockholm showroom, then later introduced as an acoustical textile system, as well as new Bloc ceramic bricks for Mutina and architectural models. As for the show’s title, it’s derived from Ronan likening the studio’s output to circus animals or performers, and the exhibit being a parade of them; he is scheduled to be at this circus in November to receive the museum’s prestigious Collab Design Excellence Award being presented to both Bouroullecs.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO