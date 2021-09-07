House Flipper’s Mansion-Flipping Luxury DLC Has an October Release Date
This October, House Flipper’s Luxury DLC will let you fix up mansions and seethingly resent the people who can afford to live there. Unveiled back in June, this new DLC will sport a few new features like indoor swimming pools and massive windows, and even the ability to refurbish antique furniture. The principle of the game remains the same, however: go into a house, clean it up, add some new things and sell it on. You know, hence the name House Flipper.www.gamespew.com
