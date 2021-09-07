CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

House Flipper’s Mansion-Flipping Luxury DLC Has an October Release Date

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis October, House Flipper’s Luxury DLC will let you fix up mansions and seethingly resent the people who can afford to live there. Unveiled back in June, this new DLC will sport a few new features like indoor swimming pools and massive windows, and even the ability to refurbish antique furniture. The principle of the game remains the same, however: go into a house, clean it up, add some new things and sell it on. You know, hence the name House Flipper.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets an October release date

I've always liked the Crysis games for being the videogame equivalent of junk food: Big, loud, dumb, forgettable, and a ton of fun in the moment. If you missed that particular pleasure the first time around (the original Crysis is 14 years old now), or if you enjoyed last year's Crysis Remastered and can't wait for more, you'll be happy to hear that the remaining games in the trilogy are almost here.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Alan Wake Remastered pops up on retailer websites with October release date

Alan Wake Remastered has popped up on various retailer websites with a 5th October release date. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions are currently listed on Rakuten Taiwan with what looks like placeholder box art. The remaster will be the Xbox 360 classic's debut on PlayStation consoles. Senior analyst...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Phoenix Point’s Latest Enemy Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming DLC Release

Snapshot Games Have Unveiled The Latest Enemy in Phoenix Point Ahead Of The Game’s DLC Release. Phoenix Point, a turn-based tactical video game wherein players take on an abundance of aliens, originally released in 2019. The game was unveiled at E3 2019 to much praise and now has a niche in the genre as the game felt fresh, offered an immersive world and was challenging yet fun. Snapshot Games have consistently released content since its release and as DLC 4: Corrupted Horizons approaches its release date, the company has unveiled the deadly Acheron, a new enemy for players to defeat.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Sol Cresta Release Date Announced Along With DLC Details

Platinum Games has announced that the official release date of its top-down shooter Sol Cresta will fall on December 9, 2021. It also revealed the Sol Cresta Dramatic DLC, which will include additional voices and scenarios. The game will be download-only and cost ¥3,980 (about $36). [Thanks, Famitsu!]. The release...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipping#Mansions#Antique Furniture#Windows#Dlc
mxdwn.com

Horizon Sequel has a Release Date, Lots of Editions

Horizon: Forbidden West is one of the most hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusives on the way, but recent updates have indicated that the game won’t be on store shelves until 2022. This was later confirmed by Sony, and recently the company has confirmed the game will release February 18th in a recent blog post. This is exciting news, but the blog post also went into detail about every edition of the game available, and there are a lot, including some with absolutely crazy pre-order bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Alan Wake Remastered release date, trailer, upgrades, game pass, and DLC

After a long hiatus, Alan Wake has returned. In Remedy Entertainment’s acclaimed 2010 Xbox 360 psychological thriller, the eponymous writer ventures to the mysterious mountain town of Bright Falls in search of some much-needed artistic inspiration. Despite strong reviews, the game had the misfortune of debuting the same week as Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption, which meant it took some time for the game to discover its audience.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Hidden Pokemon Legends Arceus images drop big hints for Sinnoh Legendaries

New screenshots from Pokemon Legends Arceus may hint at popular Legendaries being included in the open-world title. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the references to mythical creatures hidden in plain sight. After months of silence, Game Freak finally gave us our first major look at Pokemon Legends Arceus during an August Direct...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Release Date Falls in October

Idea Factory International promised a 2021 release date for Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars‘ English release, and it is coming through. The company announced the game will appear in October 2021. North America will get it first on October 26, 2021. Then the European version will follow on October 29, 2021. It also went over everything in its limited edition.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
marketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai -A Hero’s Bond already has a mobile release date

The future of the Dragon Quest saga goes through the twelfth installment, already in development, and through the remake of the third main chapter, which will use a two-dimensional visual style similar to that of Octopath Traveler. Another game that is in preparation will arrive in just a few weeks on Android and iOS mobile terminals, but when exactly? Thanks to the game page at Google Play and App Store It has come to light that Square Enix plans to release Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai -A Hero’s Bond next September 28 all over the world.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

GTA 5’s next-gen release date has been confirmed for March 2022

GTA 5’s next-gen release date has been confirmed for March 2022. The Grand Theft Auto V PS5 launch date has been confirmed. Grand Theft Auto V will launch the ‘expanded’ and ‘enhanced’ versions in March 2022. The game’s PS5 version was shown in a new trailer that you can see...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Far Cry 6 has gone gold as the October 7 release date looms

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 has gone gold, meaning it is one step closer to release on October 7. In the announcement tweet, the company included a video detail what exactly going gold means for those who may not know. Going gold means that the game is considered...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ release date has been confirmed

Gearbox has announced that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released on March 25, 2022. Wonderlands, which is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, is described as a “high-fantasy take on a looter shooter” featuring characters from the Borderlands games. Wonderlands will include a story-driven co-op campaign for up to four players, as well as repeatable end-game content, according to Gearbox.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Cult 1990s Anti-RPG Moon is Getting a PlayStation and PC Release

Cult 1990s anti-RPG Moon is, after landing on the Nintendo Switch last year, going to be landing on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Moon is as 90s as games get, but we’re absolutely okay with that. It was, in fact, developed by a number of Square staff who, having worked on Super Mario RPG and other titles, left to form their own studio, Love-de-Lic. Moon was their first title and was released for the PlayStation in 1997, though only in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Shudder shares first look at V/H/S/94, sets October release date

Back in June it was announced that Shudder had acquired V/H/S/94, the fourth instalment in the found footage horror anthology series, and now the streamer has set an October release date, as well as sharing the above first look image. The official synopsis for the film reads: “In V/H/S/94, after...
TV & VIDEOS
centralrecorder.com

Season 2 of HGTV’s “Selling The Big Easy” has a new release date.

HGTV’s Selling the Big EasyFollow Brittany Picolo-Ramos, as she stages properties in the New Orleans Louisana area. Season 1 was a great success. Fans want to know more about Season 1. The Big Easy SellingSeason 2. Apparently, production hit a hang up and now there’s a new release date. Continue reading to learn more.
TV SERIES
gamespew.com

This Spring, Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Vol. 2 is Resurrecting Two Japanese TRPGS

One of the games in Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Vol. 2. is about rescuing a character called “Super Baby”, a baby who’s prophesised to save the world. That’s really all you need to know. You can go ahead and pre-order it here, we’re pretty much done. Really? More? Fine. Some people are never happy. Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Vol. 2 resurrects two Japanese tactical role-playing games, Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound and Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Football Manager 2022 Now Has a November Release Date

Football Manager 2022, the newest version of Sega’s sports management sim series, is arriving this November 8th. Granted, we’re still waiting for the Bitmap Brothers to give us Speedball Manager but we got a big kick out of Football Manager 2021 when we got our hands on it last year. We remarked that “It still feels truly familiar as a Football Manager game, but the overhaul to expectations and communication makes for a more coherent and impactful experience.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Does Tales of Arise Have a Photo Mode?

Tales of Arise is a stunning game, so you may be wondering if it has a photo mode. Well, does it? Here’s what you need to know. Let’s cut to the chase. Unfortunately, the answer is no, Tales of Arise does not have a photo mode. It’s a shame, because a game this beautiful deserves to be captured in the best possible way.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy