If you're trying to decide what to plant in your garden, there are a few things that you might want to take into consideration. For instance, you may want to choose plants that are the easiest options for beginning gardeners or ones that are drought resistant, depending on the conditions in your area. On top of that, you'll want to note the amount of sun your garden gets and what sort of soil you have to work with. It's also a good idea to figure out where your home is located when it comes to USDA plant hardiness zones (which can tell you which plants will do well in your garden and which will struggle).

