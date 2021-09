A FedEx truck was destroyed by flames at 10:24 a.m. last Thursday in the F&M Trust Co. parking lot to the rear of 20 S. Main St. in the Borough of Chambersburg. Chambersburg Fire Chief Dustin Ulrich said, ‘The truck was fully engulfed in flames in the engine compartment when we arrived on the scene with the operator safely out of the vehicle. The fire was quickly extinguished without any injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire was a mechanical failure in the engine compartment.’

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO