Suite of the week: Sojourn in a personal oasis of splendor, leisure, and regality at the Raffles Oasis Suite with Pool, Raffles Udaipur, Rajasthan
India not only got its first Raffle’s Hotel this year, but it also got one in the beautiful capital of Mewar. The place is a confluence of history, culture, and architecture, and in authentic Raffle nature, the Raffles suites are an illustrious world in itself. The maiden outpost of the iconic brand Raffles stands on a 21-acre private island in the middle of the serene Udai Sagar Lake, creating a retreat for peace and rejuvenation. To make the most of this expansive view, seek refuge in the opulent and graciously appointed Raffles Oasis Suite with Pool.luxurylaunches.com
