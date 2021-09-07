CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Suite of the week: Sojourn in a personal oasis of splendor, leisure, and regality at the Raffles Oasis Suite with Pool, Raffles Udaipur, Rajasthan

By geetu
luxurylaunches.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia not only got its first Raffle’s Hotel this year, but it also got one in the beautiful capital of Mewar. The place is a confluence of history, culture, and architecture, and in authentic Raffle nature, the Raffles suites are an illustrious world in itself. The maiden outpost of the iconic brand Raffles stands on a 21-acre private island in the middle of the serene Udai Sagar Lake, creating a retreat for peace and rejuvenation. To make the most of this expansive view, seek refuge in the opulent and graciously appointed Raffles Oasis Suite with Pool.

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
97.9 KICK FM

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
LIFESTYLE
WDW Prep School

2021 Disney World Holiday Room Offers Now Available For Select Guests

If you’re hoping to save some money this holiday season at Walt Disney World, three new room offers were announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The following offers apply to Florida Residents, Annual Passholders, and Disney Visa Cardmembers. Florida Residents. Save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Oasis#Splendor#Rajasthan#Raffle#Raffles Oasis Suite#European#The Udai Sagar Lake
Only In Pennsylvania

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Pennsylvania Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Getting away has never been easier, especially when we live in a state that’s bursting with unique accommodations. If you’ve been craving tranquility among nature, where you’ll hear the hoot of owls, you’ll fall head over heels at Deer Path Cabin in Pennsylvania. A quaint throwback to yesteryear, the cabin promises an off-grid experience as […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Pennsylvania Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Raffles Launches 'Hybrid' Model in Cambodia

Raffles Hotel Le Royal, celebrated for more than 90 years as one of the “Grandes Dames” of Southeast Asia, has reopened its northern wing as an ASQ (alternative state quarantine), offering an elegant option to inbound travelers. “Guests will be accommodated in a stand-alone wing of the hotel, with stringent...
WORLD
Hamptons.com

Oasis By The Ocean

A newly completed and exceptional home in a private waterfront setting in Bridgehampton reaches a new level of luxurious living attuned to nature. Situated on over an acre and just seconds to the beach, this 4,600+/- sq. ft. home’s walls of glass showcase breathtaking water and sunset views down Sam’s Creek all the way to the ocean. Originally designed by Harry Bates of Bates Masi + Architects, the home is reimagined and rebuilt by premier Sagaponack Builders, transformed into a water-oriented modern masterpiece. Blending classic contemporary elements of the past with modern details and materials of today, “the home offers a truly one-of-a-kind living experience nestled in the natural beauty of the area,” explains listing broker Marc Heskell.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
luxurylaunches.com

With its interiors decked in Tiffany Blue and Gold accents, this Saudi royal-owned Boeing 737 private jet that can pamper 25 guests in luxury is one sale for a ridiculously low price

When it comes to riches and extravagant living, no family on this earth even comes close to the royals of Saudi Arabia. With 15,000 members, the house of Saud has a collective net worth of more than $1 trillion. The Saudi royals have long had a reputation of traveling in a style, with their private jets featuring interiors so luxurious that they should rather be called flying palaces. Lesser mortals like us rarely get a chance to have a peek inside such extravagant private jets owned by the Saudi royal family. However, a 737 Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) that is adorned in Saudi Arabian flag-bearing livery is up for sale, which has given us this incredible opportunity to have a look inside the ultra-luxurious private jet owned by a member belonging to the Saudi royalty.
GOLD
destinationido.com

Tropical Wedding Oasis in The States

There are many perks to having a wedding abroad, but perhaps that just sounds like too many logistics or you’d like to spend more money on the wedding itself rather than travel. Well, thank goodness that here in the U.S. you have hundreds of destinations to choose from that still feel like you’ve been transported to somewhere else entirely!
SARASOTA, FL
THE DAILY STAR

Quilting guild returns from pandemic hiatus with raffle

An heirloom quilt hand-stitched by members of the Delaware County Town & Country Quilters during the COVID-19 pandemic will be raffled off Sept. 26. “Everything is hand-stitched, hand-quilted and hand-appliqued,” quilt guild President Rebecca Wasserstrom said. “We had a meeting after our 2017 quilt show to discuss our 2019 raffle quilt. Doris Hartung brought a book of flower blocks and members chose a design to sew.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Creating the Ultimate Kitchen Oasis with Oliver M. Furth

The kitchen is one of the most important, and most personal, rooms in the house, no matter what sort of space you envision yourself in—one befitting the consummate entertainer, the experimental chef, the messy cook, or some combination. And, given the wealth of options available, the kitchen can also be one of the most overwhelming to create. That’s why Los Angeles-based interior designer Oliver M. Furth takes a four-part approach to kitchen design, one that mirrors the brand pillars of one of his go-to appliance makers, Miele. Here, Furth’s take on four key points to every design project and his top tips to create the ultimate oasis.
INTERIOR DESIGN
luxurylaunches.com

We indulge in contemporary gastronomy at OSTERIA BBR by Alain Ducasse at Raffles Singapore, the latest addition to the doyen chef’s galaxy of restaurants?

Inimitable French-born Monégasque chef Alain Ducasse needs no introduction. The first chef to have three restaurants awarded with three Michelin stars at the same time, his reputation precedes him. Both chef and creator, his restaurant empire spans numerous cuisines. In 2019, Ducasse opened his first restaurant in Singapore, BBR by Alain Ducasse at Raffles, a grill and sharing-plates concept specialising in Mediterranean classics. But the pandemic closed its doors for good.
RESTAURANTS
lcnme.com

St. Giles Fall Festival Includes Auction and Raffle

Damariscotta Lake Farm, a lovely farmhouse overlooking Damariscotta Lake, is donating two nights free rental of its six-bedroom property — a value of over $1,000 — to the winning bidder at the St. Giles “Jump Into Fall” Festival. The festival, put on by St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson, takes...
JEFFERSON, ME
Sheridan Press

Museum selling raffle tickets for painting

SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will raffle a Sam Iddings painting, “Sunday in the Sun,” as a fundraiser for the museum. Tickets for the raffle cost $5 each or $20 for five and must be purchased in person at the museum. The winner will be drawn Oct. 1. “The...
SHERIDAN, WY
luxurylaunches.com

Someone in the US bought the first Bugatti pool table, it costs $300,000 and looks more like a piece of art

A few months back, Bugatti announced an interesting collaboration with Spanish brand IXO (Iconic Xtrem Objects) to create a new ultra-high-end pool table. Bugatti has announced that the first unit of the limited edition pool table has been completed and is ready for shipping to its owner in the United States. The first set of pictures from its official photoshoot has been released by the French automaker in which the exquisite object of desire can be seen next to a Bugatti Divo.
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Not a spa or a luxury villa in a Bahamas resort – Renowned designer Mark Berryman dons private jets with remarkable luxe and zen interiors.

“I always think it’s a good thing when new people come into the field,” says British yacht designer Mark Berryman who is behind the new look of Boeing Business Jets. Berryman has been working for more than 25 years in the marine field, has lent a very different design approach to his first interior jet concepts, and it’s something everyone needs to see. As he rightly says, “Newcomers ask different questions, find different answers, and spread new ideas that can push the industry forward,” he has indeed managed to make a private jet look nothing like one and a lot like a luxury hotel. Berryman has lent his expertise to two spec layouts for the BBJ 737, one for personal use and one for corporate purposes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Conwy Castle

Conwy Castle’s classic spires, towers and crenellated walls have begun to crumble in the 700 years since it was built, but that just adds to the drama. If you’re looking to combine a bit of historical sightseeing with a Welsh countryside break, these hotels nearby are the choice for you – and all bookable with Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy