In late October of 2020 the TV series, The Queen’s Gambit came out on Netflix. This popular mini-series was much more than just a fun watch, it also piqued people’s interest in the United States with sales of chess boards rising over 87% and book sales rising by 603% in the three weeks following the series’ launch. Beyond that, online formats for playing chess such as Chess.com, Internet Chess Club and Chess24, which all require subscriptions to play on, saw membership increase by 40% when they combined their individual increases together.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO