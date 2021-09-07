Dallas Goedert on the Eagles going 'a different way' with contract talks
Dallas Goedert is a top-10 tight end in the NFL and that would usually dictate a huge contract extension, but things are awkward in Philadelphia. The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex on Monday to start preparing for Sunday’s season opener against the Falcons on the road. Goedert will be an important fixture in the offensive game plan, but his focus could be on the contract extension that has evaded him.theeagleswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0