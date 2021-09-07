Why Does Rick Spielman Keep Trading Picks In the Preseason?
"Those who can not remember the past are condemned to repeat it." – George Santayana. Someone at TCO should probably remind the Minnesota Vikings' general manager of this early 20th-century philosopher's quote, as history has been repeating itself with our beloved Vikings this time of year. As a consequence of having a prominent starter go down for the year in training camp, Spielman has spent valuable draft capital in an attempt to replace the injured starter with a watered-down version of them.
