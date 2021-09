The Sturgeon Bay Clippers will try to get the blank spot off of their 0-2 record when they take on Shawano on Tuesday. Sturgeon Bay’s two losses are to Sevastopol and Freedom. Their Tuesday opponent, Shawano, is 4-3 on the season after their recent win against Bonduel. Other than that win, they went 3-2 in the Adams-Friendship Invite. The Clippers will host the game on Tuesday with first serve at 7:00 PM.