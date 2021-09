Well, yesterday sucked, no real way around that, but the great thing about baseball is that there’s almost always another game the next day. The not-great thing about baseball is you have to play multiple games against a team that might have shellacked you in the first game of the series, which casts a certain pall, and the really not-great thing about baseball, and the AL West schedule this year, is the Mariners not only have to face the Astros again, and we are so so sick of their faces, but also, Jake Odorizzi, who turns into a strikeout machine when facing the Mariners and only the Mariners. Seriously. Odorizzi had 28 strikeouts combined in August and his first September start, and the Mariners accounted for 15 of those. Not great!

