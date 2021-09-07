Soccer preview: Sturgeon Bay, Notre Dame battle on 96.7 WBDK

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team looks to bounce back at home Tuesday night when it hosts Green Bay Notre Dame. It was the Tritons who eliminated the Clippers from the postseason this spring en route to a state runner-up finish in the alternative fall tournament. Bryan Mazur and Peter Kerwin will have the call from Clark Field on 96.7 WBDK. Pregame will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the opening touch at 7 p.m.